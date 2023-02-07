Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Data Center Market Investment in Thailand to Reach USD 1.33 Billion in 2028, New Entrants Like OneAsia Network, Telehouse & Chindata Intensifying the Market Competition - Arizton

Thailand is one of the developing and emerging colocation markets in Southeast Asia, with several new entrants, such as OneAsia Network, Telehouse, and Chindata Group, entering the market. Many global players are likely to enter the market.

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Thailand data center market will grow at a CAGR OF 10% from 2022-2028. Thailand is witnessing a boom in data center investment and services and is among the leading emerging data center markets in the Southeast Asia region. Several Companies are increasing their market share and footprints in Thailand by acquiring data center companies or expanding their presence through mergers and collaborations. For instance, Etix Everywhere (Vantage Data Centers) acquired around 67% stake in Genesis Data Center with an investment of around $10.8 million. Data center investments in Thailand over the next 3-4 years expect to be aggressive and high due to the entry of several global operators. However, we expect more global operators to enter the market during the forecast period.







Thailand Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 1.33 Billion Market Size - Area (2028) 226 thousand sq. Feet (2028) Market Size- Power Capacity (2028) 56 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 10 % Colocation Market Size - Revenue (2028) USD 320 Million Historic Year 2021-2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Dynamics ·Improvement in Inland and Submarine Connectivity ·Adoption of Cloud Services Enables the Digitalization ·Big Data & IoT Technology driving Data Center Investments



Investment Opportunities in Thailand

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres is developing its second data center facility, STT Bangkok 2. The facility is expected to be operational in the next 1-2 years.

M&A and JV are the major practices that global data center operators adopt to enter the market or expand their presence. For instance,

In August 2022 , Chindata Group's subsidiary, Bridge Data Centres, announced its entry into the market by acquiring a data center facility from WHA Logistics in Bangkok .

In August 2022, Chindata Group's subsidiary, Bridge Data Centres, announced its entry into the market by acquiring a data center facility from WHA Logistics in Bangkok.

In January 2022 , Etix Everywhere (Vantage Data Centers) acquired around 67% stake in Genesis Data Center by investing around $10.8 million . The company announced its plans to build a data center campus in the country in partnership with Interlink Telecom.

In January 2022, Etix Everywhere (Vantage Data Centers) acquired around 67% stake in Genesis Data Center by investing around $10.8 million. The company announced its plans to build a data center campus in the country in partnership with Interlink Telecom.

In October 2021 , Singtel, a Singapore -based telecom company, announced its plan to constitute a 50:50 joint venture with Gulf Energy, constituting a new data center company in the country. Later, in February 2022 , a Thailand -based telecom company, AIS (Advanced Info Service), partnered with Singtel and Gulf Energy to build data centers in the country. The facility development is expected to begin soon and will likely be operational during the forecast period.

In October 2021, Singtel, a Singapore-based telecom company, announced its plan to constitute a 50:50 joint venture with Gulf Energy, constituting a new data center company in the country. Later, in February 2022, a Thailand-based telecom company, AIS (Advanced Info Service), partnered with Singtel and Gulf Energy to build data centers in the country. The facility development is expected to begin soon and will likely be operational during the forecast period. The merger between two telecom companies - True Corporation and dtac (Total Access Communication):

In October 2022 , the Thailand regulators approved a merger of around $7.3 billion between the two telecom companies, resulting in a new company, NewCo, with around 51 million customers.

In October 2022, the Thailand regulators approved a merger of around $7.3 billion between the two telecom companies, resulting in a new company, NewCo, with around 51 million customers.

However, in November 2022 , the merger between two telecom companies was delayed, and the deal is likely to be completed by Q1 2023.

In November 2022, the merger between two telecom companies was delayed, and the deal is likely to be completed by Q1 2023. Amazon Web Services has planned to develop a new cloud and data center region in Rayong, Thailand, with a building size of over 53,800 square feet area. In addition, the company also launched a new local and edge zone in Bangkok, Thailand, in December 2022.

Why Should You Buy This Research?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Thailand market revenue.

market revenue. Assessment of the revenue share between retail colocation and wholesale colocation across the Thailand market.

market. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the Thailand market.

market. A detailed study of the existing Thailand data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Thailand

Facilities Covered (Existing): 32



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 07



Coverage: 5 Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Thailand

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)



Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Thailand market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

The report considers the present scenario of the Thailand data center market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.?

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

