GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Second Quarter Summary Q2 FY23 Q2 FY22 Change (in thousands, except per share data) Select reported measures: Net sales $ 1,011,241 $ 864,079 17.0 % Gross profit $ 115,334 $ 107,653 7.1 % Gross profit margin % 11.41 % 12.46 % -105bp Operating income $ 39,432 $ 31,498 25.2 % GAAP net income $ 25,734 $ 23,152 11.2 % GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.01 $ 0.89 13.5 % Select Non-GAAP measures: Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,815 $ 42,542 14.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin % 4.83 % 4.92 % -9bp Non-GAAP net income $ 26,941 $ 26,446 1.9 % Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.06 $ 1.02 3.9 %

"The ScanSource team executed exceptionally well, delivering 17% net sales growth and record profitability for the quarter," said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. "This exceptional performance is a result of strong demand and operating leverage in our hardware and Intelisys businesses. With our outstanding second quarter results, we are raising our full year 2023 outlook for both net sales growth and adjusted EBITDA."

Quarterly Results

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 totaled $1.0 billion, up 17.0% year-over-year, or 16.4% year-over-year for organic growth. Specialty Technology Solutions net sales for the second quarter increased 26.3% year-over-year to $627.5 million, driven by broad-based demand across technologies and execution by our people. Modern Communications & Cloud net sales for the second quarter increased 4.5% year-over-year to $383.7 million.

Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 7.1% year-over-year to $115.3 million, due to higher sales volume. Gross profit margin for the second quarter was 11.41% versus 12.46% in the prior-year quarter, reflecting the sales mix and higher mix of big deals.

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, operating income increased to $39.4 million from $31.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Second quarter fiscal year 2023 non-GAAP operating income increased to a record $40.7 million for a 4.03% non-GAAP operating income margin, up from $35.9 million for the prior-year quarter.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 totaled $25.7 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $23.2 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter. Second quarter fiscal year 2023 non-GAAP net income totaled $26.9 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, up from $26.4 million, or $1.02 per diluted share for the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 14.7% to $48.8 million, or 4.83% of net sales, compared to $42.5 million, or 4.92% of net sales, for the prior-year quarter. Adjusted return on invested capital totaled 15.6% for second quarter fiscal year 2023, compared to 17.6% in the prior-year quarter, primarily from increased average invested capital for the current year quarter.

Annual Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023

ScanSource raises its expectations for the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 and replaces previously provided guidance.

FY23 Annual Outlook Prior FY23 Outlook Net sales growth, year-over-year At least 6.5% At least 5.5% Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) At least $176 million At least $174 million

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes estimates for amortization of intangible assets, depreciation expense, and non-cash share-based compensation expense. ScanSource's outlook does not include the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments, or other significant transactions that may be completed after the date hereof. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including the Company's FY23 outlook, which involve risks and uncertainties. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results, including, but not limited to, failure to hire and retain quality employees, risk to the Company's business from a cyber-security attack, supply chain challenges, the failure to manage and implement the Company's organic growth strategy, economic weakness and inflation, a failure of the Company's IT systems, a failure to acquire new businesses, changes in interest and exchange rates and regulatory regimes impacting the Company's international operations, credit risks involving the Company's larger customers and suppliers, loss of the Company's major customers, termination of the Company's relationship with key suppliers or a significant modification of the terms under which it operates with a key supplier, changes in the Company's operating strategy, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are summarized below. Non-GAAP financial measures are used to understand and evaluate performance, including comparisons from period to period. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, change in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and other non-GAAP adjustments.

Net sales on a constant currency basis, excluding acquisitions (organic growth): The Company discloses the percentage change in net sales excluding the translation impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates between reporting periods and excluding the net sales from acquisitions prior to the first full year from the acquisition date. This measure enhances the comparability between periods to help analyze underlying trends on an organic basis.

Additional Non-GAAP Metrics: To evaluate current period performance on a more consistent basis with prior periods, the Company discloses non-GAAP SG&A expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP diluted "EPS"). Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition and divestiture costs, impairment charges, restructuring costs, and other non-GAAP adjustments. These year-over-year metrics include the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Non-GAAP metrics are useful in assessing and understanding the Company's operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods.

Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"): Adjusted EBITDA starts with net income and adds back interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, changes in fair value of contingent considerations, and other non-GAAP adjustments, including acquisition and divestiture costs, impairment charges, restructuring costs and non-cash share-based compensation expense. Since Adjusted EBITDA excludes some non-cash costs of investing in our business and people, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA shows the profitability from our business operations more clearly. The presentation for Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented has been recast to reflect this change to enhance comparability between periods.

Adjusted return on invested capital ("Adjusted ROIC"): Adjusted ROIC assists management in comparing the Company's performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis because it removes from our operating results the impact of items that do not reflect our core operating performance. We believe the calculation of Adjusted ROIC provides useful information to investors and is an additional relevant comparison of our performance. Adjusted ROIC is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA over invested capital. Invested capital is defined as average equity plus average daily funded interest-bearing debt for the period. Management believes the calculation of Adjusted ROIC provides useful information to investors and is an additional relevant comparison of the Company's performance during the year.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and the non-GAAP financial measures that the Company reports may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be considered in addition to, and not in substitution for or as superior to, measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the Supplementary Information (Unaudited) below.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for customers across hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables customers to deliver solutions for their end users to address changing buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world's leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine's 2023 List of World's Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #773 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022* Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,445 $ 37,987 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $13,353 at December 31, 2022 and $16,806 at June 30, 2022 779,562 729,442 Inventories 761,936 614,814 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 111,119 141,562 Total current assets 1,719,062 1,523,805 Property and equipment, net 36,593 37,477 Goodwill 214,367 214,435 Identifiable intangible assets, net 75,950 84,427 Deferred income taxes 14,751 15,668 Other non-current assets 69,806 61,616 Total assets $ 2,130,529 $ 1,937,428 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 748,662 $ 714,177 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 76,985 88,455 Income taxes payable 6,049 34 Current portion of long-term debt 5,040 11,598 Total current liabilities 836,736 814,264 Deferred income taxes 3,132 3,144 Long-term debt, net of current portion 147,756 123,733 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 230,000 135,839 Other long-term liabilities 50,519 53,920 Total liabilities 1,268,143 1,130,900 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 3,000,000 shares authorized, none issued - - Common stock, no par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 25,343,014 and 25,187,351 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively 68,313 64,297 Retained earnings 896,645 846,869 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (102,572 ) (104,638 ) Total shareholders' equity 862,386 806,528 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,130,529 $ 1,937,428 *Derived from audited financial statements.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended

December 31, Six months ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 1,011,241 $ 864,079 $ 1,955,054 $ 1,721,662 Cost of goods sold 895,907 756,426 1,726,236 1,512,437 Gross profit 115,334 107,653 228,818 209,225 Selling, general and administrative expenses 69,074 69,161 140,667 133,016 Depreciation expense 2,678 2,547 5,441 5,427 Intangible amortization expense 4,150 4,447 8,391 8,956 Operating income 39,432 31,498 74,319 61,826 Interest expense 5,060 1,493 8,507 3,153 Interest income (2,027 ) (947 ) (3,618 ) (1,973 ) Other expense, net 207 543 955 807 Income before income taxes 36,192 30,409 68,475 59,839 Provision for income taxes 10,458 7,257 18,699 14,614 Net income from continuing operations 25,734 23,152 49,776 45,225 Net income from discontinued operations - 100 - 100 Net income $ 25,734 $ 23,252 $ 49,776 $ 45,325 Per share data: Net income from continuing operations per common share, basic $ 1.02 $ 0.91 $ 1.97 $ 1.77 Net income from discontinued operations per common share, basic - - - - Net income per common share, basic $ 1.02 $ 0.91 $ 1.97 $ 1.77 Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 25,287 25,585 25,244 25,549 Net income from continuing operations per common share, diluted $ 1.01 $ 0.89 $ 1.96 $ 1.75 Net income from discontinued operations per common share, diluted - - - - Net income per common share, diluted $ 1.01 $ 0.90 $ 1.96 $ 1.76 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 25,502 25,895 25,454 25,806

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six months ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 49,776 $ 45,325 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,285 14,879 Amortization of debt issue costs 385 209 Provision for doubtful accounts 33 921 Share-based compensation 5,679 6,032 Deferred income taxes 932 (109 ) Finance lease interest 24 26 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (49,541 ) (54,370 ) Inventories (146,826 ) (95,531 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 30,487 (11,236 ) Other non-current assets (7,168 ) (1,561 ) Accounts payable 33,820 25,444 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (13,268 ) (5,130 ) Income taxes payable 6,036 (177 ) Net cash used in operating activities (75,346 ) (75,378 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (4,262 ) (2,645 ) Cash received for business disposal - 3,125 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (4,262 ) 480 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on revolving credit, net of expenses 1,232,058 1,115,161 Repayments on revolving credit, net of expenses (1,137,897 ) (1,057,376 ) Borrowings (repayments) on long-term debt, net 17,465 (4,093 ) Repayments on finance lease obligation (492 ) (624 ) Debt issuance costs (1,407 ) - Exercise of stock options 634 1,114 Taxes paid on settlement of equity awards (2,332 ) (2,634 ) Common stock repurchased - (183 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 108,029 51,365 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 37 (5,062 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 28,458 (28,595 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 37,987 62,718 Cash and cash equivalents at period end $ 66,445 $ 34,123

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) Non-GAAP Financial Information: Quarter ended December 31, 2022 2021 Adjusted return on invested capital ratio (Adjusted ROIC), annualized(a) 15.6 % 17.6 % Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (GAAP) $ 25,734 $ 23,152 Plus: Interest expense 5,060 1,493 Plus: Income taxes 10,458 7,257 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 7,057 7,229 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 48,309 39,131 Plus: Share-based compensation 3,364 3,464 Plus: Acquisition and divestiture costs(b) - (53 ) Plus: Tax recovery(c) (2,858 ) - Adjusted EBITDA (numerator for Adjusted ROIC) (non-GAAP) $ 48,815 $ 42,542 Invested Capital Calculations: Equity - beginning of the quarter $ 827,004 $ 746,094 Equity - end of the quarter 862,386 768,525 Plus: Share-based compensation, net 2,496 2,590 Plus: Acquisition and divestiture costs(b) - (53 ) Plus: Discontinued operations net (income) loss - (100 ) Plus: Tax recovery, net (1,886 ) - Average equity 845,000 758,528 Average funded debt (d) 392,853 200,708 Invested capital (denominator for Adjusted ROIC) (non-GAAP) $ 1,237,853 $ 959,236 (a) The annualized adjusted EBITDA amount is divided by days in the quarter times 365 days per year, or 366 days for leap year. There were 92 days in the current and prior-year quarter. (b) Acquisition and divestiture costs are generally nondeductible for tax purposes. (c) Recovery of prior period withholding taxes in Brazil. (d) Average funded debt is calculated as the average daily amounts outstanding on short-term and long-term interest-bearing debt.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Segment: Quarter ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Change Specialty Technology Solutions: (in thousands) Net sales, reported $ 627,548 $ 496,920 26.3 % Foreign exchange impact (a) (1,120 ) - Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 626,428 $ 496,920 26.1 % Modern Communications & Cloud: Net sales, reported $ 383,693 $ 367,159 4.5 % Foreign exchange impact (a) (4,497 ) - Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 379,196 $ 367,159 3.3 % Consolidated: Net sales, reported $ 1,011,241 $ 864,079 17.0 % Foreign exchange impact (a) (5,617 ) - Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 1,005,624 $ 864,079 16.4 % (a) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 into U.S. dollars using the average foreign exchange rates for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Geography: Quarter ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Change United States and Canada: (in thousands) Net sales, as reported $ 909,221 $ 773,660 17.5 % International: Net sales, reported $ 102,020 $ 90,419 12.8 % Foreign exchange impact(a) (5,617 ) - Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 96,403 $ 90,419 6.6 % Consolidated: Net sales, reported $ 1,011,241 $ 864,079 17.0 % Foreign exchange impact(a) (5,617 ) - Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 1,005,624 $ 864,079 16.4 % (a) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 into U.S. dollars using the average foreign exchange rates for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Quarter ended December 31, 2022 GAAP Measure Intangible amortization expense Acquisition and divestiture costs Tax recovery (a) Non-GAAP measure (in thousands, except per share data) SG&A expenses $ 69,074 - - $ 2,858 $ 71,932 Operating income 39,432 4,150 - (2,858 ) 40,724 Net income 25,734 3,093 - (1,886 ) 26,941 Diluted EPS $ 1.01 $ 0.12 - $ (0.07 ) $ 1.06 Quarter ended December 31, 2021 GAAP Measure Intangible amortization expense Acquisition and divestiture costs (b) Tax recovery Non-GAAP measure (in thousands, except per share data) SG&A expense $ 69,161 - $ 53 - $ 69,214 Operating income 31,498 4,447 (53 ) - 35,892 Net income 23,152 3,347 (53 ) - 26,446 Diluted EPS $ 0.89 $ 0.13 - - $ 1.02 (a) Recovery of prior period withholding taxes in Brazil. (b) Acquisition and divestiture costs totaled less than $(0.1) million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and are generally nondeductible for tax purposes.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Forward-Looking Information (Unaudited) Annual Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023: FY23 Outlook GAAP, Operating income At least $135 million Intangible amortization $17 million Depreciation expense $12 million Share-based compensation expense $12 million Interest income and other income (expense), net $3 million Tax recovery $(3) million Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) At least $176 million

