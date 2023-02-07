Anzeige
07.02.2023 | 18:16
Ørsted A/S: Notification of managers' transactions

DJ Notification of managers' transactions

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Notification of managers' transactions 07-Feb-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7.2.2023 17:44:57 CET | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions

Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/ or persons closely associated with them.

See the transactions of Executive Vice President and COO Richard Hunter in the attached PDF document.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær +45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com

About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments . Notification_Richard Hunter_07-02-2023.pdf . Company announcement_Richard Hunter.pdf News Source: Ritzau

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  221473 
EQS News ID:  1554129 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1554129&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2023 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
