GM Security Technologies: GM Sectec and A2Secure team up to enhance digital security for companies in Europe

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico and BARCELONA, Spain, 7 February 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Sectec, a global leader in cybersecurity, and A2Secure, experts in digital security and managed cybersecurity, have announced a strategic alliance to jointly bring their cybersecurity and governance solutions, which prevent and manage risks associated with information security, to organizations throughout the European continent.





In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and growing geopolitical challenges, the adoption of a common approach to cybersecurity and information security has become a necessity. The European Commission has, thus, proposed regulations on cybersecurity and information security. By establishing common frameworks and priorities, these policies will strengthen inter-institutional cooperation, minimize exposure to risk, and advance the consolidation of the EU's security culture.

The alliance between the two leaders in cybersecurity is in line with these actions, offering GM Sectec's experience in cybersecurity solutions and services, governance, and compliance with standards related to digital risk management. As for A2Secure, they lead the European market with managed cybersecurity services and provisional consulting for companies that need to improve their maturity and quickly establish or expand their security capacity, protecting these organizations against constant cybersecurity threats and ensuring business continuity.

It is vital that companies in any business sector consolidate information security management teams and implement effective cybersecurity strategies that allow them to continue growing, offering their customers a secure shopping experience. Through this alliance, organizations will be supported with responsible innovation in the form of in-depth cyber defense, supporting the development and implementation of strategic solutions for the prevention of and protection against threats, safeguarding the integrity of their systems and protecting consumers.

"In a rapidly evolving global economy, businesses in Europe are in critical need of cybersecurity tools to help protect their data. We are very happy to consolidate this alliance with A2Secure, to work together, help organizations understand their true cyber risks, and offer them effective and timely tools to strengthen their security,", said Héctor Guillermo Martínez, president of GM Sectec.

"For A2Secure, this alliance represents the growth and enhancement of our portfolio of services and the expansion of our global coverage. We are experts in the challenges presented by information security and regulatory compliance. Our goal is to continue expanding and innovating our range of services in order to respond to continuous risks, changing regulations, or increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks that our clients must respond to with agility. The union with GM Sectec means expanding our borders with a global partner to which we will provide a specialized range of services and an on-site response in the EMEA region,"says Albert Morell, president of A2Secure.

About GM Sectec

GM Sectec offers innovative solutions and services in cybersecurity, governance, and compliance, focused on managing digital risk. Their solutions are designed to detect and respond effectively to advanced attacks, thereby reducing risks to business, fraud, and cybercrime. Starting in 1970 as the General Computer Corporation and then in the 1990s as the GM Group, GM Security Technologies has a track record and extensive experience in payment methods and information processing, as well as policy and process management, integrated technologies, and standards for the protection of data in payment methods. Their operating philosophy has always been guided by the principles of simplicity, innovation, and achieving customer success, attributes that have made them the leading and fastest growing provider of security and technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. GM Sectec has been selected by Cybercrime Magazine as one of the "Hot 150 Cybersecurity Companies to Watch in 2021." To learn more about GM Security Technologies, visit our website: www.gmsectec.com

About A2Secure

The key element in A2Secure is the human factor, providing highly qualified experts and managed cybersecurity services such as ethical hacking, OTS-security offices, SOC services, cyber due diligence, QSA PCI DSS audits, and adapting to regulatory frameworks of different clients from a wide variety of industries. Certified by VISA, MasterCard for more than 6 years to audit their clients in compliance with PCI DSS standards and those developed by payment brands, A2Secure has the trust of the top 100 Spanish companies with its more than 10 years of experience, in addition to a proven methodology implemented in the European region. For more information, find us at www.a2secure.com.

