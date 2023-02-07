FedEx Corporation: FedEx and the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023/ FedEx Corporation



Members of the 2019 Collegiate Accelerator program

Originally published in FedEx's 2022 Global Entrepreneurship Report

FedEx is a longtime supporter of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), and its Collegiate Accelerator, previously the Student Entrepreneur Program. The WBENC Collegiate Accelerator is a premier startup program for collegiate female founders and recent graduates. Participants learn to grow and scale their businesses through a tailored entrepreneurship curriculum, focused on the fundamentals of growth, marketing, business strategy, leadership, and the essentials for an effective pitch. They receive mentoring from some of the most successful women-owned businesses and America's largest Fortune 500 companies, while also participating in a showcase of their product or service to WBENC Corporate Members and a pitch competition awarding seed capital grants.

Read more

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $92 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 600,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738417/FedEx-and-the-Womens-Business-Enterprise-National-Council