Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Einstiegschance!? - Warum genau jetzt aktiv werden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912029 ISIN: US31428X1063 Ticker-Symbol: FDX 
Tradegate
07.02.23
18:16 Uhr
194,08 Euro
-2,18
-1,11 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
194,28194,7218:50
194,22194,7818:50
ACCESSWIRE
07.02.2023 | 18:26
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FedEx Corporation: FedEx and the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023/ FedEx Corporation
FedEx Corporation, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Press release picture

Members of the 2019 Collegiate Accelerator program

Originally published in FedEx's 2022 Global Entrepreneurship Report

FedEx is a longtime supporter of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), and its Collegiate Accelerator, previously the Student Entrepreneur Program. The WBENC Collegiate Accelerator is a premier startup program for collegiate female founders and recent graduates. Participants learn to grow and scale their businesses through a tailored entrepreneurship curriculum, focused on the fundamentals of growth, marketing, business strategy, leadership, and the essentials for an effective pitch. They receive mentoring from some of the most successful women-owned businesses and America's largest Fortune 500 companies, while also participating in a showcase of their product or service to WBENC Corporate Members and a pitch competition awarding seed capital grants.

Read more

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $92 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 600,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738417/FedEx-and-the-Womens-Business-Enterprise-National-Council

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.