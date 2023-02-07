Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.02.2023
ACCESSWIRE
07.02.2023 | 18:26
129 Leser
T-Mobile: T-Mobile Responds to Earthquake in Turkey and Syria

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / We are saddened by reports of Turkey and Syria enduring the strongest earthquake in over 100 years. As we recognize that those who were impacted will have significant challenges to come, T-Mobile is offering assistance to customers who need to stay connected to friends and family during this critical time.

Starting today, February 6 through February 12, 2023, T-Mobile is waiving international long-distance and SMS texts to and from Turkey and the U.S and to Syria for T-Mobile, and Sprint postpaid consumer and business customers, T-Mobile Prepaid, Metro by T-Mobile and Assurance Wireless customers.

We will also waive international roaming, data and calls between Turkey and the U.S for T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid customers and prepaid. As a reminder, customers with Simple Global have free unlimited data in Turkey.

If you need assistance or have questions about your service, please reach out to us by calling 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from your handset and we will be happy to help.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738418/TMobile-Responds-to-Earthquake-in-Turkey-and-Syria

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
