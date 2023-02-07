T-Mobile: T-Mobile Responds to Earthquake in Turkey and Syria

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / We are saddened by reports of Turkey and Syria enduring the strongest earthquake in over 100 years. As we recognize that those who were impacted will have significant challenges to come, T-Mobile is offering assistance to customers who need to stay connected to friends and family during this critical time.

Starting today, February 6 through February 12, 2023, T-Mobile is waiving international long-distance and SMS texts to and from Turkey and the U.S and to Syria for T-Mobile, and Sprint postpaid consumer and business customers, T-Mobile Prepaid, Metro by T-Mobile and Assurance Wireless customers.

We will also waive international roaming, data and calls between Turkey and the U.S for T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid customers and prepaid. As a reminder, customers with Simple Global have free unlimited data in Turkey.

If you need assistance or have questions about your service, please reach out to us by calling 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from your handset and we will be happy to help.

