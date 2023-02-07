$88.6 Billion Downstream Processing Markets 2030 - Global Size, Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global downstream processing market size was worth around USD 26.2 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 88.6 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 14.5% between 2022 and 2030.





Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/downstream-processing-market

Downstream Processing Market: Overview

Purification and recovery of biosynthetic and medicinal compounds obtained from natural sources are referred to as downstream processing. Plant and animal tissues that can be recycled and treated are among the sources. The release of intracellular products, solid-liquid separation, chromatography purification, and formulation are all examples of downstream processing. To create anti-infection drugs, antibiotics, antibodies, hormones, vaccines, and industrial enzymes, these methods involve floating, flocculation, centrifugation, and filtering. Maximizing product recovery and lowering production costs are two additional benefits of downstream processing.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/downstream-processing-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2023 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

183 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Downstream Processing Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global downstream processing market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 14.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global downstream processing market size was valued at around USD 26.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 88.6 billion , by 2030.

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The increased demand for biopharmaceutical products is the key reason driving the growth of the downstream processing industry.

Based on the product, the chromatography systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

Based on the technique, purification by chromatography is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the antibiotic production segment holds a significant market share over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Downstream Processing Market By Product (Chromatography Systems, Filters, Evaporators, Centrifuges, Dryers, and Others), By Technique (Cell Disruption, Solid-liquid Separation, Concentration, Purification by Chromatography and Formulation), By Application (Antibiotic Production, Hormone Production, Antibodies Production, Enzyme Production, and Vaccine Production), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2030." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Downstream Processing Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing pharmaceutical expenditure in R&D to drive the market growth.

The use of downstream processing in the biopharmaceutical sector is growing as a result of rising pharmaceutical expenditure on research & development, the use of diverse business strategies, and sophisticated technology, which will drive global downstream processing market expansion throughout the projection period. In 2021, it was noted that pharmaceutical firms worldwide spent close to USD 200 billion on research and development in 2020, compared to USD 83 million in 2019. This is to statistics given by the Congressional Budget Office.

The adoption of continuous downstream processing systems for multicomponent separations, perfusion chromatography systems, high-throughput process development, and high-resolution membrane systems, along with an increase in market growth, are the results of the companies increasing investment in research and development.

Downstream Processing Market: Restraints

The dearth of skilled professionals limits the market growth.

The sector of the economy that deals with downstream processing is rapidly nearing the point when there won't be enough educated workers. Bioprocess engineering is one of the key skills required for people working in the downstream processing industry. As demand for biosimilars has increased, a rising number of CDMOs have joined the market. However, there will be a hurdle to the market's progress because of the anticipated scarcity of competent laborers.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/downstream-processing-market

Downstream Processing Market: Opportunities

Advancements in technologies provide a lucrative opportunity.

Technology and equipment advancements have benefited downstream processing. The development of the downstream processing industry is primarily fueled by improvements in acoustophoresis, namely ultrasonic cell separation and high-precision microfluidics for label-free cell selection. Businesses are building a solid scientific foundation in in-line cell washing and fast gene delivery, which boosts productivity dramatically.

Downstream Processing Market: Challenges

The high cost of the separation and purification act is a major challenge.

More frequently than not, the expense of separation and purification accounts for more than half of the total process expense. The downstream process is extensively analyzed to construct a bioprocess that is economical. To attain the required level of purity, many separation and purification techniques have been integrated, raising the cost of the downstream process. Thus, acting as a major challenge for global downstream processing market growth.

Global Downstream Processing Market: Segmentation

The global downstream processing market is segmented based on product, technique, application, and region.

Based on the product, the global market is bifurcated into chromatography systems, filters, evaporators, centrifuges, dryers, and others. The chromatography systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to show its dominance during the forecast period. Growth of the segment is predicted to be fueled by ongoing R&D efforts to increase the effectiveness and speed of chromatography systems.

Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the HyPeak chromatography system in April 2021; it is the only single-use chromatography system for bioprocessing offered by the company and plays a vital role in the creation of therapeutic proteins and vaccines. The growth of the industry is further aided by an increase in chromatography system deals and innovations. For instance, Sartorius Stedim Biotech announced in January 2021 that it had acquired the chromatography equipment business from Novasep. Thus, the product launch and the ongoing acquisition will further fuel the market expansion over the forecast period.

Based on the technique, the market is bifurcated into cell disruption, solid-liquid separation, concentration, purification by chromatography and formulation. Purification by chromatography is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. In downstream bioprocessing, single-use chromatography, and filtering systems are regarded as the gold standards. As a result, businesses are pursuing business expansion tactics including acquisition, merger, and agreement to broaden their chromatography portfolio. For instance, in December 2021, Newton, New Jersey-based BioFlex Solutions was acquired by Repligen.

The acquisition expands and improves Repligen's portfolio of single-use fluid management products while also streamlining its supply chain. By adding BioFlex Solutions, the system offering is strengthened since more components and assemblies are integrated, driving segmental growth.

Based on the application, global downstream processing is divided into antibiotic production, hormone production, antibodies production, enzyme production, and vaccine production. The antibiotic production segment holds a significant market share over the forecast period. This rapid increase can be attributable to the broad range of conditions for which antibiotics are used as treatments. The annual death toll from antibiotic-resistant bacteria is above 700,000. Due to this, there is a strong need for the creation of antibiotics, which in turn drives market expansion.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/downstream-processing-market

List of Key Players in Downstream Processing Market:

Sartorius AG

GE Healthcare

Merck KGaA

Thermofisher Scientific

Danaher

Repligen Corporation

3M

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Corning Incorporated

Lonza

Dover Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Eppendorf SE

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Downstream Processing Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Downstream Processing Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Downstream Processing Market Industry?

What segments does the Downstream Processing Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Downstream Processing Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 26.2 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 88.6 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 14.5 % 2022-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Technique, By Application, And By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Thermofisher Scientific, Danaher, Repligen Corporation, 3M, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Corning Incorporated, Lonza, Dover Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Eppendorf SE, among others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1561

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/downstream-processing-market

Recent Developments

In February 2022 , the chromatography division of Novasep, which includes cutting-edge equipment for the continuous production of biologics as well as chromatography systems especially suitable for smaller biomolecules including oligonucleotides, peptides, and insulin, was acquired by Sartorius Stedim Biotech.

the chromatography division of Novasep, which includes cutting-edge equipment for the continuous production of biologics as well as chromatography systems especially suitable for smaller biomolecules including oligonucleotides, peptides, and insulin, was acquired by Sartorius Stedim Biotech. In June 2022 , Agilent Technologies and Merck collaborated to close the industry gap in process analytical technologies (PAT) for downstream processing. To enhance real-time monitoring and automated process control of crucial process parameters (CPPs) and crucial quality attributes (CQAs) in downstream processing, the firms' collaboration combines Merck's bioprocess portfolio with Agilent Technologies' cutting-edge analytical technologies (DSP).

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the global downstream processing market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the upcoming government actions to promote bioprocess technology, increased downstream bioprocessing usage in the sector, and the existence of a strong healthcare infrastructure.

The expansion of the downstream processing industry is also influenced by the increasing government funding and investment in improving the manufacturing process in the biopharmaceutical sectors. For instance, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) of the United States Department of Commerce awarded two contracts totaling USD 153 million to the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBP) in July 2021. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) also grants NIIMBL USD 83 million over three years as part of the American Rescue Plan to support study and development focused on preventing, preparing for, and reacting to coronavirus outbreaks.

Furthermore, Rising companies and a growing emphasis on implementing different business strategies, such as merger, acquisition, and facility development to maintain their place in the market, are also influencing the market's expansion. For instance, Merck and Wuxi National High-tech Industrial Development Zone signed a contract in April 2022. According to the agreement, Merck will increase the size of its single-use manufacturing facility in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, East China. Thus, the aforementioned facts flourish the market growth in the region.

On the other hand, a rising biopharmaceutical sector and a strong demand for drugs and vaccines led China to lead the Asia Pacific area market. One of the most dynamic economic sectors in China, the biopharmaceutical sector is characterized by constant innovation in biopharmaceutical processes and equipment. Asahi Kasei Corp., a provider of solutions to the biologics production industry, expanded its activities in China in April 2021 with the founding of Asahi Kasei Bioprocess Co., Ltd. The implementation of AKBC supports firm development in China by localizing inventory management and order processing for shorter delivery times.

Global Downstream Processing Market is segmented as follows:

Downstream Processing Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2030)

Chromatography Systems

Filters

Evaporators

Centrifuges

Dryers

Others

Downstream Processing Market: By Technique Outlook (2022-2030)

Cell Disruption

Solid-liquid Separation

Concentration

Purification by Chromatography

Formulation

Downstream Processing Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2030)

Antibiotic Production

Hormone Production

Antibodies Production

Enzyme Production

Vaccine Production

Downstream Processing Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release for Downstream Processing Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-downstream-processing-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Cannabis Cultivation Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Cannabis Cultivation Market accrued earnings worth approximately 147.3 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 359.6 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 14.5% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

The global Cannabis Cultivation Market accrued earnings worth approximately 147.3 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 359.6 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 14.5% over the period from 2021 to 2028. Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market accrued earnings worth approximately 1.2(USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 2.3 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 11.9% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

The global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market accrued earnings worth approximately 1.2(USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 2.3 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 11.9% over the period from 2021 to 2028. Respiratory Disorders Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Respiratory Disorders Treatment market accrued earnings worth approximately 98.9 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 112.5(USD Billion) by 2030, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 6.1% over the period from 2021 to 2030.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Pharmaceutical Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +1 (844) 845-5245

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +1 (855) 465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/88-6-billion-downstream-processing-markets-2030---global-size-forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301741029.html