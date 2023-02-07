Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Broadcast Management Group Expands Cloud Control Broadcast Center and Managed Services

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Broadcast Management Group is unveiling its newly expanded offerings in cloud broadcast production services. These new services come as BMG is entering its third year leading the industry in the transition to cloud production.

In 2021 BMG designed and built from the ground up the first broadcast cloud-controlled operations center. Since then, it has steadily expanded its cloud-controlled infrastructure, rolled out several REMI mobile units and flight packs, and connected several client facilities to the BMG Cloud Control Center. The company has also perfected its proprietary decentralized staffing model.

"Cloud control broadcasting is no longer the future. It is a reality today," said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer of Broadcast Management Group. "The flexibility and cost savings are impressive due to lower capital expenditures and less need for real estate. The ability to spin up and down production teams and systems is extremely impactful. Our decentralized production teams allow us to tap into a global talent pool. All of this allows for a scalable system of talent and technology on demand."

"BMG serves a diverse group of clients ranging from news, sports, entertainment, corporations and OTT channels," said Steven Cotliar, Director of Entertainment, Brands and Agencies for Broadcast Management Group. "For many client applications today, we often only build studio space on-site and then connect to the BMG Cloud Control Center. Clients can book staff and facilities on demand, representing significant savings and incredible flexibility. We have significantly lowered the barrier-to-entry cost of OTT channels and new client facilities to support video content initiatives."

BMG's Cloud Control Center is the perfect solution for clients today who are looking to meet content demand while reducing costs. Outsourcing the technology to the BMG cloud and using an on-demand staffing model allows clients to meet their needs and achieve their goals in an intelligent business model.

"Once connected to the BMG Cloud Control Center, clients can access the best production application for their project, whether it be a software-based production solution or a full-scale production control room" said Sean Wybourn, Senior Vice President of Engineering. "Clients can access our Cloud Control Center via a BMG REMI truck, a third-party truck or a direct VOIP connection between their studio and ours."

Broadcast Management Group is a full-service global broadcast media company with six divisions: Live Production,Event Management, Creative Services,Broadcast Consulting,Managed Services, and System Integration. BMG operates a proprietary Cloud Broadcast Operations Center (BMG Cloud Control) in Las Vegas. BMG also has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, and Washington D.C. BMG produces more than 2,500 live broadcasts a year including professional and NCAA sports, concerts, news, and entertainment events.

