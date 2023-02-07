The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Announces Upcoming Investor Call

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSE:INFL) announced today that a public portfolio manager webinar will be held at 11am Eastern Time, on February 15th, 2023. INFL celebrated its second anniversary on January 11, 2023. INFL currently has $1,289mm in assets.

James Davolos, co-portfolio manager of INFL, will share market observations, portfolio positioning and outlook. Please click here for a preview of his presentation. Mr. Davolos is a portfolio manager and research analyst at Horizon Kinetics and serves as Co-Portfolio Manager for the Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL), as well as several private funds and institutional separate accounts. Mr. Davolos has 18 years of investment experience.

In order to attend the webinar, please click on the link below to register. The event can be accessed both online and by phone. By registering in advance of the session, you will receive a confirmation email with login access information and a calendar invite. Individuals attending the webinar online will have the opportunity to ask questions following the presentation. The webinar will be available for replay following the meeting.

Online webinar: REGISTER HERE

Phone Access: +1 (562) 247-8321 Audio Access Code: 938-025-414, individuals attending the webinar via phone can follow the presentation slides here.

For further information on the Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF please visit the Fund's website at https://horizonkinetics.com/products/etf/infl/ or contact INFL@horizonkinetics.com.

About Horizon Kinetics LLC

Horizon Kinetics LLC, formed in May 2011, is the consolidated parent company of Horizon Asset Management LLC (founded in 1994) and Kinetics Asset Management LLC (founded in 1996) and various affiliates. Horizon Kinetics is an independently owned and operated investment boutique that adheres to a long-term, contrarian, fundamental value investment philosophy that the founders established close to 30 years ago at Bankers Trust Company. Horizon Kinetics has over 70 employees and has primary offices in New York City and White Plains, New York. For more information about Horizon Kinetics, visit www.horizonkinetics.com

Please consider carefully a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other important information, obtain a statutory prospectus and summary prospectus by contacting 646-495-7333. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund's investments in securities linked to real assets involve significant risks, including financial, operating, and competitive risks. Investments in securities linked to real assets expose the Fund to potentially adverse macroeconomic conditions, such as a rise in interest rates or a downturn in the economy in which the asset is located. The Fund may invest in the securities of smaller and mid-capitalization companies, which may be more volatile than funds that invest in larger, more established companies. The fund is actively managed and may be affected by the investment adviser's security selections. The Fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC ("Foreside").

CONTACT

Agustin Krisnawahjuesa, CFA

Horizon Kinetics LLC

646-495-7333

akrisnawahjuesa@horizonkinetics.com

SOURCE: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738434/The-Horizon-Kinetics-Inflation-Beneficiaries-ETF-INFL-Announces-Upcoming-Investor-Call