Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Einstiegschance!? - Warum genau jetzt aktiv werden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: PAG911 ISIN: DE000PAG9113 Ticker-Symbol: P911 
Xetra
07.02.23
17:35 Uhr
112,60 Euro
+1,40
+1,26 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX
1-Jahres-Chart
PORSCHE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PORSCHE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,00113,2023:01
112,90113,2022:00
ACCESSWIRE
07.02.2023 | 23:26
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Top Gear Imports is a Luxury Car and Supercar Dealership With One of the Largest Air-Cooled Porsche Collections in the United States

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Top Gear Imports is a luxury car and supercar dealership that deals in appreciating cars. It is one of the largest air-cooled Porsche dealerships in the United States, and it also provides other exotic vehicles such as Ferraris and Lamborghini.

Top Gear Imports, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Press release picture

Top Gear Imports specializes in rare collectibles, and have helped many people find the vehicle of their dreams, whether for a luxury or rental. Top Gear can also ship vehicles to anywhere in the world, which is very helpful for customers.

"Supercars are the ultimate expression of automotive performance there is, and no one knows the territory better than the TopGear team." Says Sean Rajan, the founder of Top Gear Imports, an entrepreneur with 25 years of experience.

A key asset for Top Gear Imports is that the cars they sell are appreciating automobiles. Some of them have gained over 300% in just the last five years. This is very different from other auto dealerships.

"Vintage and limited build vehicles appreciate over time, as well as one offs and rare models." Comments Sean Rajan, and adds, "Great examples of appreciating cars are the 2004 and 2005 Carrera GTs, which were trading for $400,000 to $500,000 back in 2015 and are worth between $1.7M and $2M today."

To identify the best cars, Top Gear Imports focuses on limited production and consumer demand. They have been able to benefit from the huge gain across the board in the market when it comes to rare quality sports cars.

In their website, people can search through their inventory to find all the exotic and rare cars that Top Gear Imports trades. In the page there is also information about financing plans and other important details about the dealership.

To learn more about Top Gear Imports, click here.

About Top Gear Imports:

Top Gear Imports is a luxury car and supercar dealership that deals in appreciating cars. They specialize in unique and collectible cars, specializing in the Porsche brands. However, they do stock and sell other brands including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, Mercedes and Aston Martin. They pride themselves on giving their customers the best service available.

Contact:

Paula Henderson
561-768-4444
phendersonnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: Top Gear Imports

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738477/Top-Gear-Imports-is-a-Luxury-Car-and-Supercar-Dealership-With-One-of-the-Largest-Air-Cooled-Porsche-Collections-in-the-United-States

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.