Miami Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - The Smoking Pie, a modern artisanal pizza shop located in Miami, Florida, is excited to be celebrating its second year in business since the coronavirus pandemic. Originally launching in 2018 in New York City, the company closed its doors after COVID swept the nation, adhering to food and safety protocol. In February 2021, the company relocated to Miami Beach, and as 2023 presses on, The Smoking Pie is seeing its second successful year in Florida.

The brand is hoping to maintain its roots as a black-owned hot spot in Miami, while expecting rapid expansion within the next few years.

The company is optimistic about expansion throughout Florida, but also on a nationwide level. On the horizon, they hope to see The Smoking Pie franchises in Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville, Florida, as well as Charlotte, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. This potential growth will help to bring the downtown Miami experience and vibe to cities all across the country.

"I got to the position I'm in today by trial and error," Laboy explains when opening up about his company and its success. "I started by opening a number of bars/lounges/clubs and realized along the way that that's not what I really wanted to do. Instead, I wanted to create a combination of a restaurant and lounge, serving good food and good times."

The Smoking Pie hopes to maintain a foothold in the nightlife of Miami Beach, where locals and tourists alike can feel welcome in their space. By working to adapt to change in the city, Laboy and the team with The Smoking Pie are excited for the upcoming second anniversary of their passion project.

"One thing that I would say to anyone who is looking to follow in my footsteps is to never give up," says Laboy. "There's nothing that can't be achieved if you work hard enough to make it happen and lastly because if I can do it, anybody can." With the relocation and pandemic as major setbacks, Michael Laboy is thrilled to be seeing a second successful year for The Smoking Pie.

The Smoking Pie is a restaurant and bar/lounge that serves pizza pies as well as drinks and offers a Hookah service. The company is excited about its two year anniversary since its relocation in Miami Beach, Florida. The store is located at 1625 Michigan Ave, and operates as an adults only pizzaria. For more information regarding The Smoking Pie, visit their website.

