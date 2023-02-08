Report Published by Middle East Media Research Institute's Chinese Media Studies Project Following U.S. Downing of Spy Balloon Highlights April 2022 Paper from Chinese Military on Using Balloons to Test Enemy Air Defenses

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) published a new report titled "April 2022 Paper By China's People's Liberation Army: Military Can Use Balloons To Test Enemy Air Defenses; Following U.S. Downing Of Spy Balloon, Chinese Government Media Confirmed This." The report was from MEMRI's Chinese Media Studies Project (CMSP).

The MEMRI CMSP report notes that in April 2022, the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) had published a paper focusing on "special aircraft" that stated that balloons could be used by the military to test enemy air defenses. Following the U.S.'s February 4, 2023 downing, over the Atlantic Ocean, of the Chinese spy balloon that had crossed over the country over the course of a week, official Chinese media said that the incident confirmed that airships can be part of China's air strategy and mocked the U.S. for, it said, spending spent over $1.4 million to pop a $50 balloon. Social media users also commented on the incident; a Weibo user wrote a post titled "An Unmanned Airship Causes The Collapse of Myth of the North American Air Defense System." This report includes excerpts from the PLA article, from official Chinese media, and of the Weibo user's post.

The MEMRI CMSP monitors, translates, and analyzes primary source content from print and online Chinese media, videos from Chinese TV channels, schoolbooks, and official government documents and transcripts. It also translates speeches by a wide range of Chinese government and military officials, as well as statements by journalists from Chinese-language media, including social media. By doing so, it provides a greater and more nuanced understanding of China, its people, its Chinese Communist Party-led government, its ideology, and its regional and international aspirations. The CMSP is the only project carrying out this research. No one else is doing what we are doing.

