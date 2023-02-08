Global Information Management Leader Strengthens Platform to Deliver Best-in-Class Document Management and Automation Capabilities

M-Files, a global leader in information management, today announced that the company has acquired Ment (formerly Contract Mill Oy), a leading no-code document automation technology company based in Espoo, Finland. With this acquisition, M-Files now delivers robust document automation capabilities that enable new and existing customers to quickly automate their own documents. Once automated, the creation of new customized documents can be completed in minutes, in full compliance with a company's own rules and best practices.

As M-Files heightens its legal domain expertise, Ment serves to address some of the industry's leading challenges. Legal professionals, including those at law firms and in-house legal departments, spend an inordinate amount of manual effort on repetitive work creating and managing contracts and other critical documents which is inefficient, person-dependent and non-scalable. Ment removes the barriers of complex document automation processes, providing organizations with one-of-a-kind self-service tools that enable knowledge workers to generate documents directly from third-party input, in a secure and compliant manner and release automated content anywhere.

"The acquisition of Ment amplifies our ability to help organizations increase productivity and improve their bottom line by minimizing time consuming, manual work processes," said Antti Nivala, founder and CEO, M-Files. "Ment's robust document automation capabilities strengthen our offerings and commitment to bring customers solutions that enable knowledge workers to work smarter and deliver significant business impact."

Ment allows knowledge workers to quickly automate complex documents, create automated playbooks, minimize repetitive tasks, and optimize processes with the first fully visual, no-code automation solution. Easy to use, employing powerful logic, and leveraging innovative features, Ment empowers organizations to digitize and scale their business. Ment's Clause Library helps legal professionals eliminate the obstacles to accessing knowledge cumulated in their companies over the years. As a result, knowledge workers always have information easily at their fingertips and accessible by designated team members, which drives efficiencies and boosts employee satisfaction, as time is not spent regenerating work.

"I'm excited about this next step on our journey, and I am proud of our team that made this possible," said Kaisa Kromhof, CEO, Ment. "We are thrilled to join M-Files, the global leader in information management, and look forward to bringing next-generation, no-code automation to organizations across the globe. Together, we'll empower legal professionals to achieve faster throughput and increase efficiency with best-in-class document management and automation capabilities."

Ment is currently available as a standalone product or as a complement to the M-Files platform and will continue to be supported as a modular offering. Additionally, a phased integration of Ment into the M-Files metadata-driven document management platform is underway to enhance the combined value of M-Files solutions, including M-Files Hubshare, a secure content collaboration portal. While Ment was designed to create contracts, primarily for law firms and in-house legal departments, M-Files plans to extend the offering to other industries and uses cases in the future.

About M-Files

M-Files is a global leader in information management. The M-Files metadata-driven document management platform enables knowledge workers to instantly find the right information in any context, automate business processes, and enforce information control. This provides businesses with a competitive advantage and substantial ROI as they deliver better customer experiences and higher-quality work with lower risk. For more information, visit, www.m-files.com.

About Ment

Ment is a no-code document automation platform designed by a former lawyer with the key aim to make lawyers' lives easier. It has been designed with ease of use in mind, both for those creating documents and the automation of templates, making it one of the quickest to implement document automation tools in the market. Combined with its extensive client-facing functionality and clause library, it is appreciated both by private practice lawyers and those working in-house. Ment's clients range from medium-sized companies to some of the biggest law firms and consultancies in the world, including organizations in the US, UK, and Nordics.

