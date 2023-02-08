A research team at Australian National University (ANU) has claimed an efficiency of 30.3% for a tandem solar cell made by mechanically stacking a perovskite cell and silicon cell.From pv magazine Australia In 2021, Australia set the "Solar 30 30 30" target to reach 30% module efficiency and AUD 0.30 ($0.21)/W at the utility scale by 2030. Now, researchers from ANU in Canberra have revealed that they have reached the first "30" by achieving a 30.3% efficiency. The perovskite and silicon tandem solar cell have ultra-high efficiency, while also enhancing the operational stability of the solar cells, ...

