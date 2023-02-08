DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Leasing momentum continues to drive income returns and support fully covered dividends

8 February 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company")

Leasing momentum continues to drive income returns and support fully covered dividends

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, today provides a trading update for the quarter ended 31 December 2022 ("Q3" or the "Quarter").

Strong leasing activity continues to support rental growth and underpin fully covered dividends

-- 1.375p dividend per share approved for the Quarter, in line with a target dividend of no less than 5.5pfor the current financial year, fully covered by EPRA earnings (102% year to date)

-- 7% increase in EPRA earnings per share[1] to 1.5p for Q3 (Q2: 1.4p) due to GBP18m of net investment intoacquisitions during the previous quarter and recent positive asset management outcomes

-- 10 new lease agreements signed across a range of property sectors during the Quarter at an aggregate 7%ahead of ERV, adding GBP1.2m of annual rent for a weighted average of 7.3 years to first break (Q2: five new leasesadding GBP0.4m of annual rent for 6.3 years)

-- EPRA occupancy[2] improved to 89.9% (30 September 2022: 89.3%) due to letting five vacant propertiesduring the Quarter

-- 18% aggregate rental increase across two rent reviews settled during the Quarter, a total additionalGBP0.4m of annual rent

-- 48% of current vacancy is subject to refurbishment or redevelopment, 8% was let post Quarter end and afurther 8% has been put under offer for sale or lease

-- 1.4% increase in the like-for-like[3] rent roll since 30 September 2022 and like-for-like ERV growing by0.6%

-- Lettings momentum has continued into the final quarter of the financial year with a further four newleases completing since the Quarter end, adding GBP0.8m of annual rental income for a weighted average 12 years tofirst break Valuation movements

-- 9.1% like-for-like valuation decrease across the Company's diversified portfolio of 162 assets to GBP612.8mfollowing a market wide rerating of UK commercial property driven by sentiment around the UK's economic outlook,but positively impacted by a GBP3.0m (0.5% increase) from active asset management activity

-- Q3 net asset value ("NAV") total return per share[4] of -11.0% comprising 1.2% dividends paid offset by a-12.2% capital movement, leading to a NAV per share of 99.8p (30 September 2022: 113.7p) with a NAV of GBP440.0m (30September 2022: GBP501.4m)

GBP13.5m of disposals during the Quarter achieved at valuation, demonstrating the continued demand for small lot sized commercial property

-- Disposals during the Quarter comprised:

-- A shopping centre in Gosforth for GBP9.3m, 3.5% ahead of the November 2021 purchase price and 4% belowvaluation

-- A business park office in Leicester for GBP2.8m in line with valuation

-- An industrial unit in Kilmarnock at auction for GBP1.4m, 12% ahead of valuation

-- Since 31 December 2022 a high street retail unit in Bury St Edmunds has been sold at auction for GBP0.5m,GBP0.1m (35%) ahead of valuation

-- GBP3.0m of value enhancing capital expenditure undertaken during the Quarter, primarily on theredevelopment of an industrial unit in Redditch and the refurbishment of an industrial unit in Winsford which areexpected to enhance rents and the assets' environmental credentials once complete

Gearing remains low and in line with target, with significant borrowing headroom

-- At 31 December 2022:

-- Net gearing[5] remains low and broadly in line with the Company's 25% target, increasing to 27.1%loan-to-value during the Quarter (30 September 2022: 25.4%) as a result of valuation decreases, partially offset byGBP13.5m of disposals

-- GBP175m of drawn debt of which 80% is at a fixed rate of interest and with an aggregate weighted averagecost of 3.7%. There are no facility expiries until September 2024 and agreed facilities have a weighted averageterm of 6.1 years

Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited, said: "Our active asset management has enabled us to capture occupational demand, lease vacant space across all sectors and deliver rental growth which will support earnings and underpins the Company's fully covered dividend. This strong recent leasing activity demonstrates the resilience of Custodian Property Income REIT's well-diversified investment portfolio and the depth of the occupational market for space in high quality, well located and affordable assets such as ours.

"Despite recent market wide valuation decreases, Custodian Property Income REIT's prudent approach to investment and the management of its balance sheet, with low gearing and a longer-term fixed rate debt profile, has left the Company well insulated from the negative impact of interest rate rises continuing in the short to medium-term.

"More broadly, despite investment market volatility during 2022 and the threat of an imminent recession, I believe the real estate market is in a much better place than it has been for the last 18 months. Rent collection levels remain very strong, the restrictions and impact of COVID-19 on tenants' businesses are largely resolved and unlike in previous recessions we are not faced with an over-supply of real estate and rising vacancy rates at the outset.

"As a result, we remain confident that our ongoing intensive asset management of the portfolio, which still offers a number of wide-ranging opportunities to add value, will maintain cash flow and support consistent returns. Coupled with the strength of the Company's balance sheet, this will continue to support our high income return strategy."

Net asset value

The unaudited NAV of Custodian Property Income REIT at 31 December 2022 was GBP440.0m, reflecting approximately 99.8p per share, a decrease of 13.9p (-12.2%) since 30 September 2022:

Pence per share GBPm NAV at 30 September 2022 113.7 501.4 Valuation movements relating to: - Asset management activity 0.7 3.0 - General valuation decreases (14.7) (64.5) Net valuation movement (14.0) (61.5) Loss on disposal - (0.1) (14.0) (61.6) EPRA earnings for the Quarter 1.5 6.3 Interim dividend paid[6] during the Quarter (1.4) (6.1) NAV at 31 December 2022 99.8 440.0

The NAV attributable to the ordinary shares of the Company is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards and incorporates the independent portfolio valuation at 31 December 2022 and net income for the Quarter. The movement in NAV reflects the payment of an interim dividend of 1.375p per share during the Quarter, but does not include any provision for the approved dividend of 1.375p per share for the Quarter to be paid on 28 February 2023.

Investment Manager's commentary

UK property market

During the last six months Custodian Property Income REIT has demonstrated the strength of its strategy and the continued attractiveness to all sizes of occupiers of the assets in the Company's portfolio, despite significant economic adversity. While our capital values are not immune from the effects of cost inflation and rising interest rates the Company's income focused strategy and highly diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties has delivered robust earnings, supporting fully covered dividends and lower volatility in valuations than the wider market.

The broader UK property market saw valuations fall by 18% during the second half of 2022[7]. By contrast the Company's smaller regional property strategy, which had not seen the pricing extremes of the post-COVID-19 period, experienced only a 15% decrease in like-for-like values over that six-month period. This contrast is even more marked for the industrial sector where during the Quarter the market recorded a 20% reduction in logistics values[8] compared to the Company's industrial portfolio experiencing only an 11% decrease.

The lower volatility of the Company's underlying property portfolio was mirrored in share price total return[9]. 2022 delivered negative total returns for nearly all listed property companies and REITs recorded aggregate -34% share price total returns for 2022 with companies ranging from just positive to -46%[10]. Custodian Property Income REIT delivered -2% share price total return during 2022 and we believe as confidence in real estate is restored in 2023 dividends, fully covered by earnings, will be recognised as the key element of total return.

In common with many market commentators, we believe that market values are stabilising, as the Bank of England makes increasingly clear statements about the trajectory of interest rates and gilt rates offer a more consistent comparator for investment returns and provide some certainty for lending banks.

Despite investment market volatility during 2022, in many ways the real estate market is in a much better place than it has been for the last 18 months. Rent collection levels are very strong, COVID-19 restrictions appear to be behind us and the impact of COVID-19 on tenants' businesses is largely resolved. Despite the threat of an imminent recession, unlike in previous recessions we are not faced with an over-supply of real estate and rising vacancy rates at the outset.

Indeed, record low vacancy rates in the industrial sector are still driving rental growth. The economics of development now require rents on new developments to be higher than six months ago. To generate the necessary gross development value required to deliver new developments, higher investment yields and increased costs of labour and materials dictate that rents must also be higher, adding to upward rental growth pressure in the sector.

We still see rental growth potential in strong regional city centres for offices that are well-specified for post-pandemic working practices, with high levels of amenity, excellent environmental credentials, flexible lease terms and a high quality fit out - possibly fully fitted by the landlord. There is, however, a two-tier office market developing with buildings that cannot meet occupational trends seeing continued valuation falls and a very limited investor market.

We see continued growth in drive-through restaurant rents and have recently settled rent reviews ahead of ERV at two drive-throughs in York.

Across the whole portfolio, valuers' estimates of rental value stand some 15% ahead of passing rent. While part of this reversion is due to vacancy, the balance is latent rental growth which will be unlocked at rent review and lease renewal.

During the Quarter, the Company agreed ten new leases securing GBP1.2m rent for a further 7.3 years and has continued to see good levels of occupier activity. Four new leases have already been signed since the Quarter end and there is a strong pipeline of asset management and refurbishment/redevelopment opportunities.

One of the strengths of a diversified and mature real estate portfolio is that even when market conditions do not favour acquisitions or disposals there are wide ranging investment opportunities in the standing portfolio. We have a 12-18 month capital investment pipeline of c.GBP28m across 23 projects, which is forecast to deliver superior investment properties, improved energy performance, enhanced rental cash flows and a positive impact on net asset value.

Asset management

The Investment Manager has remained focused on active asset management during the Quarter, completing the following new leases, with a weighted average unexpired term to first break or expiry ("WAULT") of 7.3 years, bringing the portfolio total to 4.8 years:

-- A new 25 year lease with a 15 year tenant break option to Ten Pin Bowling on a vacant leisure unit inPhoenix Leisure Park, Crewe at an annual rent of GBP210k, increasing valuation by GBP0.9m (24%);

-- A new 20 year lease with a 15 year tenant break option to Ocado Retail on a vacant industrial unit inLeeds at an annual rent of GBP103k, increasing valuation by GBP0.4m (13%);

-- A 10 year lease renewal with a five year tenant break option to Warburtons on an industrial unit inLangley Mill with annual rent increasing by 23% from GBP165k to GBP203k, reflecting a 27% premium to ERV, andincreasing the valuation by GBP0.4m (13%);

-- A new 10 year lease with a five year tenant break option to Rexel on a vacant retail warehouse unit inGloucester at an annual rent of GBP55k, increasing valuation by GBP0.3m (15%);

-- A 15 year lease renewal without break to F1 Autocentres on an industrial unit in Crewe with annual rentof GBP50k, increasing valuation by GBP0.3m (19%);

-- A new 10 year lease with a five year tenant break option to Galaxy Technical Services on a vacantindustrial unit in Weybridge at an annual rent of GBP158k, increasing valuation by GBP0.2m;

-- A new 10 year lease with a five year tenant break option to iON Ambulance on a vacant industrial unit inKettering at an annual rent of GBP40k, increasing valuation by GBP0.2m;

-- A new five year lease with a year two tenant break option to IJ Tours on the 5th floor of an office unitin Manchester at an annual rent of GBP24k, with no impact on valuation;

-- A 15-year lease renewal with a tenth-year tenant break option to Tesco on a convenience retail unit inBirmingham with an annual rent of GBP69k, with no impact on valuation; and

-- An interim tenancy regear until practical completion to A Share & Sons (t/a SCS) on an industrial unit inLivingston at an annual rent of GBP282k, with no impact on valuation.

During the Quarter the following rent reviews were settled with:

-- Morrison Utility Services at an industrial unit in Stevenage with annual rent increasing by 19% to GBP271k,increasing valuation by GBP0.3m; and

-- Karali (t/a Burger King) on a drive-through unit in York with annual rent increasing 11% to GBP83k, with noimpact on valuation.

The positive impact of letting vacant space has increased EPRA occupancy to 89.9% (30 September 2022: 89.3%). Of the Company's remaining vacant space 48% is subject to refurbishment or redevelopment, 8% was let post Quarter end and 8% is under offer for sale or lease.

Since the Quarter end the following initiatives have completed:

-- A new 25 year lease with a 15 year tenant break option to Ten Pin Bowling on a vacant retail warehouseunit in Milton Keynes, at an annual rent of GBP320k, increasing valuation by GBP1.2m;

-- A new 10 year lease straight term to CB Printforce on an industrial unit in Biggleswade with an annualrent of GBP400k, increasing valuation by GBP0.5m;

-- A new five year lease straight term to Intelligent Facility Solutions on an industrial unit in Sheffieldwith an annual rent of GBP35k, increasing valuation by GBP0.1m; and

-- Exchanged on an Agreement for Lease, subject to Landlord works, for a new year 15 year lease with a 10year tenant break to Campana (t/a Taco Bell) on a vacant leisure unit in Phoenix Leisure Park, Crewe at an annualrent of GBP65k.

Fully covered dividend

The Company paid an interim dividend of 1.375p per share on 30 November 2022 relating to the quarter ended 30 September 2022. The Board has approved another interim dividend per share of 1.375p for the Quarter, fully covered by EPRA earnings, payable on 28 February 2023. The Board is targeting aggregate dividends per share[11] of at least 5.5p for the year ending 31 March 2023. The Board's objective is to grow the dividend on a sustainable basis, at a rate which is fully covered by net rental income and does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company's investment strategy.

Additional details on disposals

During the Quarter the Company made the following disposals:

-- A shopping centre in Gosforth for GBP9.3m, which had been part of the purchase of DRUM Income Plus REIT plcin November 2021, for a 3.5% premium to the GBP8.975 million apportioned value of the asset at purchase. Sinceacquisition, the asset has produced rental income of c. GBP0.9m with the completion of several asset managementactivities increasing occupancy and extending contractual lease terms;

-- An out-of-town office property in Leicester for GBP2.8m, in line with the most recent valuation. The assetwas acquired as part of the Company's IPO portfolio in 2014 and had been fully let since, delivering an averageyield of 9% per annum, but had seen no rental or valuation growth over our period of ownership and that trend wasexpected to continue; and

-- An industrial unit in Kilmarnock at auction for GBP1.4m, 12% ahead of valuation. The unit's environmentalcredentials did not fit with the Company's ESG objectives and it was not considered practical to mitigate theserisks.

Since the Quarter end the Company has sold a high street retail unit in Bury St Edmunds at auction for GBP0.54m, GBP0.14m (35%) ahead of valuation. The lease term had been recently increased by five years but with annual rent decreasing from GBP53k to GBP40k, and rents were not anticipated to recover in the short-medium term.

Borrowings

Custodian Property Income REIT operates the following agreed borrowing facilities, with GBP175m currently drawn of which 80% is at a fixed rate of interest. These facilities have no expiries until September 2024 and a weighted average term of 6.1 years:

Variable rate borrowing

-- A GBP40m RCF with Lloyds Bank plc expiring on 17 September 2024 with interest of between 1.5% and 1.8%above SONIA determined by reference to the prevailing LTV ratio of a discrete security pool. At 31 December 2022GBP35m was drawn under the RCF. The RCF limit can be increased to GBP50m with Lloyds' consent;

Fixed rate borrowing

-- A GBP20m term loan with Scottish Widows plc ("SWIP") repayable on 13 August 2025 with interest fixed at3.935%;

-- A GBP45m term loan with SWIP repayable on 5 June 2028 with interest fixed at 2.987%; and

-- A GBP75m term loan with Aviva comprising:? A GBP35m tranche repayable on 6 April 2032 with fixed annual interest of 3.02%; - A GBP25m tranche repayable on 3 November 2032 with fixed annual interest of 4.10%; and - A GBP15m tranche repayable on 3 November 2032 with fixed annual interest of 3.26%.

The Company's weighted average cost of its drawn debt facilities is 3.7%.

Each facility has a discrete security pool, comprising a number of individual properties, over which the relevant lender has security and covenants:

-- The maximum LTV of the discrete security pool is between 45% and 50%, with an overarching covenant on theproperty portfolio of a maximum 35% LTV; and

-- Historical interest cover, requiring net rental receipts from each discrete security pool, over thepreceding three months, to exceed 250% of the facility's quarterly interest liability.

Portfolio analysis

At 31 December 2022 the property portfolio comprised 162 assets with a net initial yield[12] ("NIY") of 6.5% (30 September 2022: 5.9%). The portfolio is split between the main commercial property sectors, in line with the Company's objective to maintain a suitably balanced investment portfolio. Sector weightings are shown below:

Valuation Quarter valuation 31 Dec movement NIY 2022 Weighting by value 31 GBPm Quarter valuation Weighting by value 30 31 Dec GBPm Dec 2022 movement Sept 2022 2022 Sector Industrial 5.5% 291.6 48% (36.0) (11%) 48% Retail 7.1% 135.0 22% (11.5) (8%) 22% warehouse Other[13] 6.9% 74.3 12% (4.6) (6%) 11% Office 7.2% 73.9 12% (7.1) (9%) 12% High street 9.7% 38.0 6% (2.3) (6%) 7% retail Total 6.5% 612.8 100% (61.5) 9% 100%

For details of all properties in the portfolio please see custodianreit.com/property-portfolio.

- Ends -

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP15m at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting sub GBP15m, regional properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

[1] Profit after tax excluding net gains or losses on investment property divided by weighted average number of shares in issue.

[2] Estimated rental value ("ERV") of let property divided by total portfolio ERV.

[3] Adjusting for property acquisitions, disposals and capital expenditure.

[4] NAV per share movement including dividends paid during the Quarter.

[5] Gross borrowings less cash (excluding rent deposits) divided by portfolio valuation.

[6] An interim dividend of 1.375p per share relating to the quarter ended 30 September 2022 was paid on 30 November 2022.

[7] Source: React News 18 January 2023.

[8] Source: Goodbody equity research.

[9] Share price movement including dividends paid during the year.

[10] Source: Jeffries research.

[11] This is a target only and not a profit forecast. There can be no assurance that the target can or will be met and it should not be taken as an indication of the Company's expected or actual future results. Accordingly, shareholders or potential investors in the Company should not place any reliance on this target in deciding whether or not to invest in the Company or assume that the Company will make any distributions at all and should decide for themselves whether or not the target dividend yield is reasonable or achievable.

[12] Passing rent divided by property valuation plus purchaser's costs.

[13] Comprises drive-through restaurants, car showrooms, trade counters, gymnasiums, restaurants and leisure units.

