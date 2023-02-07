Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Fiscal year-to-date summary:

GAAP revenue increased 5% and GAAP operating income decreased 4% for the six months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP adjusted revenue increased 7% and non-GAAP adjusted operating income increased 3% for the six months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the prior-year period. 1

GAAP EPS was $2.56 per diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $2.68 in the prior-year period.

Cash at December 31, 2022, was $26 million and $29 million at December 31, 2021 .

Debt related to the revolving credit line was $275 million at December 31, 2022, and $240 million at December 31, 2021 .

Second quarter summary:

GAAP revenue increased 2% and GAAP operating income decreased 15% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP adjusted revenue increased 6% and non-GAAP adjusted operating income increased 4% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the prior-year period. 1

GAAP EPS was $1.10 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.30 for the prior-year period.

Full-year fiscal 2023 guidance:2

GAAP revenue $2,048 million to $2,055 million

GAAP operating margin 22.8% to 22.9%

GAAP EPS $4.79 to $4.83

Non-GAAP revenue $2,021 million to $2,028 million 3

Non-GAAP operating margin 22.8% to 22.9%3

MONETT, Mo., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Nasdaq: JKHY), a leading financial technology provider, today announced results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022 .

According to David Foss, Board Chair and CEO, "We are very pleased to report an overall strong performance for the second quarter of our fiscal year. The sales organization continues to work a robust pipeline of financial institutions interested in our many best-of-breed capabilities and solutions. Much of that interest is being fueled by our outstanding digital banking offerings and the growing understanding of our differentiated technology modernization strategy. We are proud to be a well-rounded financial technology company that is committed to serving the needs of community and regional financial institutions in the United States and establishing a cloud-native ecosystem which, when applied to our digital, payments, lending, risk, and core platforms, helps our clients innovate faster, differentiate strategically, and compete successfully while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders."

1 See tables below reconciling non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP.

2 The guidance assumes no additional acquisitions are made during the year.

3 See tables below reconciling fiscal year 2023 GAAP to non-GAAP guidance.

4 See tables below on page 12 reconciling Net Income to non-GAAP EBITDA.

Operating Results

Revenue, operating expenses, operating income, and net income for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the three and six months ended December 31, 2021, were as follows (all dollar amounts in this section are in thousands, except for per share amounts):

Revenue (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,

%

Change

Six Months Ended December 31,

%

Change

2022

2021





2022

2021



Revenue





















Services and Support $ 290,700

$ 296,211

(2) %

$ 610,849

$ 593,704

3 % Percentage of Total Revenue 58 %

60 %





59 %

60 %



Processing 214,614

197,685

9 %

423,667

388,248

9 % Percentage of Total Revenue 42 %

40 %





41 %

40 %



REVENUE $ 505,314

$ 493,896

2 %

$ 1,034,516

$ 981,952

5 %

Services and support revenue decreased for the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily driven by a decrease of 64% in deconversion fees, partially offset by growth in data processing and hosting fees of 12%. Processing revenue increased for the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily driven by growth in card processing revenue of 7%. Other drivers were increases in payment processing, Jack Henry digital, and other processing fee revenues.

Services and support revenue increased for the six months ended December 31, 2022, primarily driven by growth in data processing and hosting fees of 12%. Other drivers were increases in software usage fee revenues, partially offset by a decrease in deconversion fees. Processing revenue increased for the six months ended December 31, 2022, primarily driven by growth in card processing revenue of 8%. Other drivers were increases in Jack Henry digital and payment processing revenues.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, core segment revenue remained consistent, payments segment revenue increased 3%, complementary segment revenue increased 4%, and corporate and other segment revenue decreased 5%. Non-GAAP adjusted core segment revenue increased 6%, non-GAAP adjusted payments segment revenue increased 6%, non-GAAP adjusted complementary segment revenue increased 8%, and non-GAAP adjusted corporate and other segment revenue decreased 4% (see revenue lines of segment break-out tables on page 5 below).

For the six months ended December 31, 2022, core segment revenue increased 3%, payments segment revenue increased 6%, complementary segment revenue increased 6%, and corporate and other segment revenue increased 20%. Non-GAAP adjusted core segment revenue increased 6%, non-GAAP adjusted payments segment revenue increased 6%, non-GAAP adjusted complementary segment revenue increased 8%, and non-GAAP adjusted corporate and other segment revenue increased 21% (see revenue lines of segment break-out tables on page 5 below).

Operating Expenses and Operating Income

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,

%

Change

Six Months Ended December 31,

% Change



2022

2021





2022

2021





Cost of Revenue $ 304,589

$ 282,825

8 %

$ 602,849

$ 559,460

8 %

Percentage of Total Revenue5 60 %

57 %





58 %

57 %





Research and Development 36,561

29,916

22 %

69,554

56,670

23 %

Percentage of Total Revenue5 7 %

6 %





7 %

6 %





Selling, General, and Administrative 56,788

55,493

2 %

114,013

106,565

7 %

Percentage of Total Revenue5 11 %

11 %





11 %

11 %





OPERATING EXPENSES 397,938

368,234

8 %

786,416

722,695

9 %



























OPERATING INCOME $ 107,376

$ 125,662

(15) %

$ 248,100

$ 259,257

(4 %)

Operating Margin5 21 %

25 %





24 %

26 %







Cost of revenue increased for the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to higher personnel costs, higher direct costs in line with related increases in revenue, and increased amortization of intangibles. Cost of revenue increased for the six months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to higher direct costs in line with related increases in revenue, higher personnel costs, and increased amortization of intangibles.

Research and development expense increased for the three and six, months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to higher personnel costs (net of capitalized personnel costs) and higher internal licenses and fees.

Selling, general, and administrative expense increased for the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to higher personnel costs, partially offset by the increase in gain on sale of assets. Selling, general, and administrative expense increased for the six months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to higher personnel costs, increased travel expenses, and higher consulting and other professional services" partially offset by the increase in gain on sale of assets.

Net Income

(Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended December 31,

%

Change

Six Months Ended December 31,

%

Change

2022

2021





2022

2021



Income Before Income Taxes $ 105,210

$ 125,221

(16) %

$ 244,510

$ 258,574

(5) % Provision for Income Taxes 24,435

29,551

(17) %

57,186

60,791

(6) % NET INCOME $ 80,775

$ 95,670

(16) %

$ 187,324

$ 197,783

(5 %) Diluted earnings per share $ 1.10

$ 1.30

(15) %

$ 2.56

$ 2.68

(4 %)

Effective tax rates for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021 were 23.2% and 23.6%, respectively. Effective tax rates for the six months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021 were 23.4% and 23.5%, respectively.

5 Operating margin is calculated by dividing operating income by revenue. Operating margin plus operating expense components as a percentage of total revenue may not equal 100% due to rounding.

According to Mimi Carsley, CFO and Treasurer, "For the second quarter of the fiscal year, private and public cloud, card processing, transaction and digital and remittance all contributed to revenue growth. As expected, based on the lack of consolidation among financial institutions, deconversion revenues were down considerably in the second fiscal quarter and are expected to be minimal the remainder of the fiscal year. As a result, our GAAP revenue increased 2%, but was up solidly 6% for the quarter on a non-GAAP basis. The decrease in deconversion revenues put downward pressure on GAAP operating income, which decreased 15%; however, non-GAAP operating income increased 4% thanks to the entire Jack Henry team's disciplined focus on cost management."















Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments

The table below shows our revenue and operating income (in thousands) for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the three and six months ended December 31, 2021, excluding the impacts of deconversion fees, acquisitions, and gain/loss.

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31,

%

Change

Six Months Ended

December 31,

%

Change

2022

2021





2022

2021



























Revenue (GAAP) $ 505,314

$ 493,896

2 %

$ 1,034,516

$ 981,952

5 %























Adjustments:





















Deconversion fee revenue (6,380)

(26,903)





(10,899)

(30,627)



Revenue from acquisition (2,578)

-





(3,316)

-



























NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE $ 496,356

$ 466,993

6 %

$ 1,020,301

$ 951,325

7 %















































Operating Income (GAAP) $ 107,376

$ 125,662

(15) %

$ 248,100

$ 259,257

(4 %)























Adjustments:





















Operating income from deconversion fees (5,463)

(24,356)





(9,329)

(27,540)



Operating loss from acquisition 4,329

-





6,126

-



Gain on disposal of assets, net (1,207)

-





(7,384)

-



























NON-GAAP ADJUSTED

OPERATING INCOME $ 105,035

$ 101,306

4 %

$ 237,513

$ 231,717

3 %

The tables below show the segment break-out of revenue and cost of revenue for each period presented, as adjusted for the items above, and include a reconciliation to non-GAAP adjusted operating income presented above.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited, In Thousands) Core

Payments

Complementary

Corporate

and Other

Total REVENUE $ 155,390

$ 191,487

$ 142,295

$ 16,142

$ 505,314 Non-GAAP adjustments* (2,115)

(3,914)

(2,914)

(15)

(8,958) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE 153,275

187,573

139,381

16,127

496,356



















COST OF REVENUE 68,324

108,071

59,270

68,924

304,589 Non-GAAP adjustments** (277)

(5,898)

(174)

(67)

(6,416) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED COST OF REVENUE 68,047

102,173

59,096

68,857

298,173



















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED SEGMENT INCOME $ 85,228

$ 85,400

$ 80,285

$ (52,730)























Research and Development















36,561 Selling, General, and Administrative















56,788 Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment***













(201) NON-GAAP TOTAL ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES













391,321



















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME













$ 105,035

*See page 4 for breakdown of revenue non-GAAP adjustments.

**Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the Core segment were $277 related to deconversion fees, for the Payments segment were $95 related to deconversion fees and $5,803 related to the acquisition, for the Complementary segment were $174 related to deconversion fees, and for the Corporate and Other segment were $9 related to deconversion fees and $58 related to the acquisition.

***Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment were $362 related to deconversion fees, $1,046 related to the acquisition, and $1,207 related to a gain on sale of assets.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited, In Thousands) Core

Payments

Complementary

Corporate

and Other

Total REVENUE (GAAP) $ 154,878

$ 185,505

$ 136,540

$ 16,973

$ 493,896 Non-GAAP adjustments* (10,853)

(7,933)

(7,917)

(200)

(26,903) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE 144,025

177,572

128,623

16,773

466,993



















COST OF REVENUE 64,554

96,966

55,982

65,323

282,825 Non-GAAP adjustments** (617)

(244)

(420)

(320)

(1,601) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED COST OF REVENUE 63,937

96,722

55,562

65,003

281,224



















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED SEGMENT INCOME $ 80,088

$ 80,850

$ 73,061

$ (48,230)























Research and Development















29,916 Selling, General, and Administrative















55,493 Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment***













(946) NON-GAAP TOTAL ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES













365,687



















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME













$ 101,306

*See page 4 for breakdown of revenue non-GAAP adjustments.

**Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments were all related to deconversion fees.

*** Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment were all related to deconversion fees.























Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited, In Thousands) Core

Payments

Complementary

Corporate

and Other

Total Revenue $ 330,514

$ 378,026

$ 290,647

$ 35,329

$ 1,034,516 Non-GAAP adjustments* (3,933)

(6,087)

(4,149)

(46)

(14,215) Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue 326,581

371,939

286,498

35,283

1,020,301



















Cost of Revenue 140,564

209,226

117,708

135,351

602,849 Non-GAAP adjustments** (418)

(7,501)

(372)

(74)

(8,365) Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue 140,146

201,725

117,336

135,277

594,484



















Non-GAAP Adjusted Segment Income $ 186,435

$ 170,214

$ 169,162

$ (99,994)























Research and Development















69,554 Selling, General, and Administrative















114,013 Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment***













4,737 Non-GAAP Total Adjusted Operating Expenses













782,788



















Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income















$ 237,513

*See page 4 for breakdown of revenue non-GAAP adjustments.

**Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the Core segment were $418 related to deconversion fees, for the Payments segment were $160 related to deconversion fees and $7,341 related to the acquisition, for the Complementary segment were $372 related to deconversion fees, and for the Corporate and Other segment were $16 related to deconversion fees and $58 related to the acquisition.

***Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment were $604 related to deconversion fees, $2,042 related to the acquisition, and $7,383 related to a gain on sale of assets.























Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited, In Thousands) Core

Payments

Complementary

Corporate

and Other

Total Revenue $ 320,163

$ 358,096

$ 274,318

$ 29,375

$ 981,952 Non-GAAP adjustments* (13,021)

(8,381)

(9,014)

(211)

(30,627) Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue 307,142

349,715

265,304

29,164

951,325



















Cost of Revenue 131,456

191,549

110,399

126,056

559,460 Non-GAAP adjustments** (755)

(289)

(573)

(321)

(1,938) Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue 130,701

191,260

109,826

125,735

557,522



















Non- GAAP Adjusted Segment Income $ 176,441

$ 158,455

$ 155,478

$ (96,571)























Research and Development















56,670 Selling, General, and Administrative















106,565 Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment***













(1,149) Non-GAAP Total Adjusted Operating Expenses













719,608



















Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income















$ 231,717

*See page 4 for breakdown of revenue non-GAAP adjustments.

**Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments were all related to deconversion fees.

*** Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment were all related to deconversion fees.

The table below shows our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance for fiscal 2023.. Non-GAAP guidance excludes the impacts of deconversion fee and acquisition revenue and operating expenses and assumes no further acquisitions are made during the fiscal year.



GAAP to Non-GAAP GUIDANCE (In Millions, except

per share data)

Annual FY23





Low

High

REVENUE (GAAP)

$ 2,048

$ 2,055

Growth

5.4 %

5.8 %

Deconversion fees

$ 15

$ 15

Acquisition

12

12

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE

$ 2,021

$ 2,028

Non-GAAP Adjusted Growth

7.0 %

7.3 %













OPERATING EXPENSES (GAAP)

$ 1,582

$ 1,585

Growth

7.7 %

7.9 %

Deconversion costs

$ 5

$ 5

Acquisition costs

23

23

Gain on disposal of assets, net

(7)

(7)

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 1,561

$ 1,564

Non-GAAP Adjusted Growth

6.8 %

7.0 %













OPERATING INCOME (GAAP)

$ 466

$ 470

Growth

(1.6) %

(0.7) %













OPERATING INCOME MARGIN (GAAP)

22.8 %

22.9 %













NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

$ 460

$ 464

Non-GAAP Adjusted Growth

7.6 %

8.6 %













NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN

22.8 %

22.9 %













EPS (GAAP)

$ 4.79

$ 4.83

Growth

(3.0) %

(2.2) %

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

At December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents decreased to $26 million from $29 million at December 31, 2021 .

Trade receivables totaled $246 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $236 million at December 31, 2021 .

The Company had $275 million of borrowings at December 31, 2022, and $240 million at December 31, 2021 .

Total deferred revenue increased to $285 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $276 million a year ago.

Stockholders' equity increased to $1,511 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $1,272 million a year ago.

*See table below for Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and on page 12 for Return on Average Shareholders' Equity. Tables reconciling the non-GAAP measures Free Cash Flow and return on invested capital (ROIC) to GAAP measures are also on page 12. See the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information section below for the definition of Free Cash Flow and ROIC.

The following table summarizes net cash from operating activities:

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Six Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021 Net income $ 187,324

$ 197,783 Depreciation 24,766

25,843 Amortization 68,946

62,610 Change in deferred income taxes (27,611)

11,573 Other non-cash expenses 7,304

13,267 Change in receivables 102,672

70,468 Change in deferred revenue (125,433)

(119,822) Change in other assets and liabilities (47,257)

(64,371) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 190,711

$ 197,351

The following table summarizes net cash from investing activities:

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Six Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021 Payment for acquisitions, net of cash acquired* $ (229,628)

$ - Capital expenditures (17,376)

(22,373) Proceeds from dispositions 27,885

38 Purchased software (1,027)

(7,364) Computer software developed (81,046)

(71,353) NET CASH FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES $ (301,192)

$ (101,052)

*During first quarter fiscal 2023, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Payrailz.

The following table summarizes net cash from financing activities:

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Six Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021 Borrowings on credit facilities* $ 365,000

$ 220,000 Repayments on credit facilities and financing leases (205,042)

(80,065) Purchase of treasury stock -

(193,917) Dividends paid (71,454)

(67,696) Net cash from issuance of stock and tax related to stock-based compensation (1,047)

3,507 NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES $ 87,457

$ (118,171)

*The Company's acquisition of Payrailz during first quarter fiscal 2023 was primarily funded by new borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility..

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting in the United States . GAAP include the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, we have provided certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted segment income, adjusted cost of revenue, adjusted operating expenses, non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP EBITDA), free cash flow, and return on invested capital (ROIC).

We believe non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the underlying fundamentals and true operations of our business. Adjusted revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted segment income, adjusted cost of revenue, and adjusted operating expenses, eliminate one-time deconversion fees and associated costs, the effects of acquisitions and divestitures, and gain/loss on the disposal of assets, all of which management believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performance. Such adjustments give investors further insight into our performance. Non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to the Company before the effect of interest expense, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for net income before the effect of interest expense, taxes, depreciation, and amortization attributable to eliminated one-time deconversion fees, acquisitions and divestitures, and gain/loss on the disposal of assets. Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities, less capitalized expenditures, internal use software, and capitalized software, plus proceeds from the sale of assets. ROIC is defined as net income divided by average invested capital, which is the average of beginning and ending long-term debt and stockholders' equity for a given period. Management believes that non-GAAP EBITDA is an important measure of the Company's overall operating performance and excludes certain costs and other transactions that management deems one time or non-operational in nature; free cash flow is useful to measure the funds generated in a given period that are available for debt service requirements and strategic capital decisions; and ROIC is a measure of the Company's allocation efficiency and effectiveness of its invested capital. For these reasons, management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its assessment and management of the Company's performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore, are unlikely to be comparable with calculations of similar measures for other companies.

Any non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to related GAAP measures are included.

Quarterly Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on February 8, 2023 ; at 7:45 a.m. Central Time and investors are invited to listen at www.jackhenry.com . A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the event at ir.jackhenry.com/events-and-presentations and will remain available for one year.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity - offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,800 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading Risk Factors. Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31,

%

Change

Six Months Ended

December 31,

%

Change

2022

2021





2022

2021



























REVENUE $ 505,314

$ 493,896

2 %

$ 1,034,516

$ 981,952

5 %























Cost of Revenue 304,589

282,825

8 %

602,849

559,460

8 % Research and Development 36,561

29,916

22 %

69,554

56,670

23 % Selling, General, and

Administrative 56,788

55,493

2 %

114,013

106,565

7 % EXPENSES 397,938

368,234

8 %

786,416

722,695

9 %























OPERATING INCOME 107,376

125,662

(15) %

248,100

259,257

(4) %























Interest income 1,240

6

20,567 %

1,392

13

10,608 % Interest expense (3,406)

(447)

662 %

(4,982)

(696)

616 % Interest Income (Expense),

net (2,166)

(441)

391 %

(3,590)

(683)

426 %























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 105,210

125,221

(16) %

244,510

258,574

(5) %























Provision for Income Taxes 24,435

29,551

(17) %

57,186

60,791

(6) %























NET INCOME $ 80,775

$ 95,670

(16) %

$ 187,324

$ 197,783

(5) %























Diluted net income per share $ 1.10

$ 1.30





$ 2.56

$ 2.68



Diluted weighted average

shares outstanding 73,144

73,697





73,141

73,920



























Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited) (In Thousands)











December 31,

%

Change













2022

2021



Cash and cash equivalents











$ 25,763

$ 29,120

(12) % Receivables











246,378

236,096

4 % Total assets











2,578,277

2,280,802

13 %























Accounts payable and accrued expenses









$ 192,774

$ 164,518

17 % Current and long-term debt











275,021

240,129

15 % Deferred revenue











284,843

275,778

3 % Stockholders' equity











1,510,990

1,271,996

19 %

























Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Before Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Non-GAAP EBITDA)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

%

Change

Six Months Ended

December 31,

%

Change (in thousands) 2022

2021





2022

2021



Net income $ 80,775

$ 95,670





$ 187,324

$ 197,784



Interest, net 2,166

441





3,590

682



Taxes 24,436

29,551





57,186

60,791



Depreciation and

amortization 48,102

44,280





93,712

88,453



Less: Net income before

interest expense, taxes,

depreciation and

amortization attributable to

eliminated one-time

deconversions, acquisitions,

and gain on disposal of

assets, net.* (5,683)

(24,356)





(14,530)

(27,540)



NON-GAAP EBITDA $ 149,796

$ 145,586

3 %

$ 327,282

$ 320,170

2 %

*The fiscal second quarter adjustments for net income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization for deconversions, acquisitions, and gain on disposal of assets, net, were $5,463, $(988), and $1,207, respectively, and the prior fiscal year second quarter adjustment was for deconversions only. The fiscal year-to-date adjustments for net income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization for deconversions, acquisitions, and gain on disposal of assets, net, were $9,329, $(2,183), and $7,384, respectively, and the prior fiscal year-to-date adjustment was for deconversions only.









Calculation of Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) Six Months Ended

December 31,



(in thousands) 2022

2021



Net cash from operating activities $ 190,711

$ 197,351



Capitalized expenditures (17,376)

(22,373)



Internal use software (1,027)

(7,364)



Proceeds from sale of assets 27,885

38



Capitalized software (81,046)

(71,353)



FREE CASH FLOW $ 119,147

$ 96,299















Calculation of the Return on Average Shareholders' Equity December 31,



( in thousands) 2022

2021



Net income (trailing four quarters) $ 352,457

$ 346,055



Average stockholder's equity (period beginning and ending

balances) 1,391,493

1,408,588



RETURN ON AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 25.3 %

24.6 %















Calculation of Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (Non-GAAP) December 31,



(in thousands) 2022

2021



Net income (trailing four quarters) $ 352,457

$ 346,055















Average stockholder's equity (period beginning and ending

balances) 1,391,493

1,408,588



Average current maturities of long-term debt (period beginning and

ending balances) 62

110



Average long-term debt (period beginning and ending balances) 257,513

120,088



Average invested capital $ 1,649,068

$ 1,528,786















ROIC 21.4 %

22.6 %





