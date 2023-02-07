ePlus inc.: ePlus Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months Financial Results

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

Net sales increased 26.0% to $623.5 million ; technology segment net sales increased 28.3% to $611.8 million ; service revenues increased 7.9% to $67.5 million .

Technology segment adjusted gross billings increased 29.7% to $888.6 million .

Consolidated gross profit increased 18.1% to $138.4 million .

Consolidated gross margin was 22.2%, down 150 basis points from last year's quarter.

Net earnings increased 35.1% to $35.7 million .

Adjusted EBITDA increased 27.6% to $53.3 million .

Net earnings per common share-diluted increased 36.7% to $1.34 . Non-GAAP net earnings per common share-diluted increased 25.5% to $1.38 .

First Nine Months Fiscal Year 2023

Net sales increased 15.0% to $1,575.5 million ; technology segment net sales increased 16.6% to $1,532.0 million ; service revenues increased 9.4% to $195.7 million .

Technology segment adjusted gross billings increased 18.9% to $2,356.3 million .

Consolidated gross profit increased 11.4% to $385.2 million .

Consolidated gross margin was 24.4%, compared with 25.2% last year.

Net earnings increased 6.3% to $86.5 million .

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.0% to $141.9 million .

Net earnings per common share-diluted increased 6.9% to $3.24 . Non-GAAP net earnings per common share-diluted increased 8.3% to $3.66 .

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2022 .

Management Comment

"ePlus delivered strong third quarter financial results, driven by robust customer demand in our focus areas of digital transformation, hybrid workforce, cloud solutions, and security," said Mark Marron, president and chief executive officer of ePlus. "Consolidated net sales increased 26% year-over-year to $623.5 million, while diluted earnings per share rose nearly 37% to $1.34, reflecting the strong top line momentum and efficient expense management. The ePlus team once again executed at a high level, meeting our customers' evolving needs with cost-effective and innovative solutions. As our customers have prioritized their technology investments, we continue to invest in our teams and in our capabilities to expand our solutions portfolio and our market share."

Mr. Marron continued, "While supply chain constraints persist, we saw a gradual easing in availability of certain products during the third quarter, enabling us to fulfill a portion of our customer backlog and reduce our inventories sequentially compared to the fiscal second quarter. We remain focused on driving long-term growth, with emphasis on expanding our managed and annuity-quality services revenue while continuing to target high-growth opportunities in our focus markets."

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

For the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the prior fiscal year third quarter ended December 31, 2021 :

Consolidated net sales increased 26.0% to $623.5 million, from $494.8 million .

Technology segment net sales increased 28.3% to $611.8 million, from $477.0 million due to higher sales of product and services. Service revenues increased 7.9% to $67.5 million, from $62.5 million due to increases in managed services. Adjusted gross billings increased 29.7% to $888.6 million from $685.0 million .

Financing segment net sales decreased 34.5% to $11.7 million, from $17.9 million due to lower portfolio earnings and less proceeds from sales of leased equipment.

Consolidated gross profit increased 18.1% to $138.4 million, from $117.1 million . Consolidated gross margin was 22.2%, down from 23.7% last year due to lower product margin and lower service margins caused by increases in managed services costs and a change in our mix of services.

Operating expenses were $91.9 million, up 13.4% from $81.0 million last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit, professional fees, software license and maintenance, travel expenses, and changes in allowance for credit losses. Our headcount at the end of the quarter was 1,745, up 191 from a year ago, including 25 employees from the Future Com acquisition that closed July 15, 2022 . Of the 191 additional employees, 158 were customer-facing employees, including 101 professional services and technical support personnel due to demand for our services.

Consolidated operating income increased 28.7% to $46.5 million . During the quarter we had other income of $2.9 million, due to foreign currency transaction gain of $0.9 million and a $1.9 million related to our claim in a class action lawsuit received in December 2022 .

Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 27.7%, higher than the prior year quarter of 26.4% due to a tax benefit from restricted stock in the prior year.

Net earnings increased 35.1% to $35.7 million .

Adjusted EBITDA increased 27.6% to $53.3 million .

Net earnings per common share-diluted was $1.34, compared with $0.98 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per common share-diluted was $1.38, compared with $1.10 last year.

First Nine Months Fiscal Year 2023 Results

For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the prior fiscal year nine months ended December 31, 2021 :

Consolidated net sales increased 15.0% to $1,575.5 million, from $1,369.5 million .

Technology segment net sales increased 16.6% to $1,532.0 million, from $1,313.6 million due to higher sales of product and services. Service revenues increased 9.4% to $195.7 million, from $179.0 million due to increases in professional services and managed services. Adjusted gross billings was $2,356.3 million, an increase of 18.9% from $1,982.2 million .

Financing segment net sales decreased 22.1% to $43.5 million, from $55.9 million, due to lower portfolio earnings and less proceeds from sales of leased equipment.

Consolidated gross profit increased 11.4% to $385.2 million, from $345.6 million . Consolidated gross margin was 24.4%, lower than 25.2% last year, due to lower service margins partially offset by higher product margin.

Operating expenses were $261.5 million, up 12.3% from $232.8 million last year, primarily due to increases in variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit, salaries and benefits, professional fees, advertising and marketing, software license and maintenance, travel expenses, and changes in allowance for credit losses.

Consolidated operating income increased 9.7% to $123.7 million . During the nine months ended December 31, 2022, we incurred foreign currency transaction losses of $5.2 million, which was partially offset by $1.9 million related to our claim in a class action lawsuit.

Our effective tax rate for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was 28.3%, higher than 27.7% in the corresponding period in fiscal 2022 due to foreign currency transaction losses incurred in lower tax jurisdictions.

Net earnings increased 6.3% to $86.5 million .

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.0% to $141.9 million .

Net earnings per common share-diluted was $3.24, compared with $3.03 in the prior year. Non-GAAP net earnings per common share-diluted was $3.66, compared with $3.38 last year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of December 31, 2022, ePlus had cash and cash equivalents of $99.4 million, compared with $155.4 million as of March 31, 2022 . Inventory, which represents equipment ordered by customers but not yet delivered, increased 57.9% to $244.8 million from March 31, 2022 due to ongoing projects with customers coupled with continued supply chain constraints; however, sequentially, inventory decreased 10.9%. Total stockholders' equity was $746.4 million, compared with $660.7 million as of March 31, 2022 . Total shares outstanding were 26.9 million on December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 .

Summary and Outlook

"Our solid financial results in the third quarter and through the first nine months of fiscal 2023 speak to the fundamental strength of our business, our expanded portfolio of solutions and services and the dedication of our team. Supported by the strength of our balance sheet and our extensive partnerships within the global IT market, ePlus remains well positioned to capitalize on key long-term growth trends, such as workplace transformation, the need to protect against cybersecurity threats and the shift to the cloud," Mr. Marron concluded.

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

January 2023 :

Announced the launch of ePlus Storage-as-a-Service powered by Pure Storage

December 2022 :

Successfully achieved SOC 1, SOC 2, and HIPAA Attestations.

Received Nutanix Global Reseller of the Year, Americas Reseller of the Year, and Americas Partner Systems Engineer of the Year Awards.

November 2022 :

Launched Co-Delivered Architecture Support Services for Cisco and Adjacent Technologies.

Recognized with multiple awards, including U.S. Partner of the Year and Global Marketing Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit.

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES







UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(in thousands, except per share amounts)





















December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 ASSETS

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$99,395

$155,378 Accounts receivable-trade, net

674,935

430,380 Accounts receivable-other, net

70,589

48,673 Inventories

244,798

155,060 Financing receivables-net, current

105,823

61,492 Deferred costs

43,111

32,555 Other current assets

54,792

13,944 Total current assets

1,293,443

897,482









Financing receivables and operating leases-net

80,579

64,292 Deferred tax asset-net

4,859

5,050 Property, equipment and other assets

55,371

45,586 Goodwill

136,057

126,543 Other intangible assets-net

27,556

27,250 TOTAL ASSETS

$1,597,865

$1,166,203









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















LIABILITIES

















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$299,627

$136,161 Accounts payable-floor plan

154,541

145,323 Salaries and commissions payable

41,152

39,602 Deferred revenue

125,570

86,469 Recourse notes payable-current

102,961

7,316 Non-recourse notes payable-current

41,293

17,070 Other current liabilities

28,433

28,095 Total current liabilities

793,577

460,036









Recourse notes payable-long term

-

5,792 Non-recourse notes payable-long term

7,172

4,108 Other liabilities

50,696

35,529 TOTAL LIABILITIES

851,445

505,465









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock, $.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares authorized;

none outstanding

-

- Common stock, $.01 per share par value; 50,000 shares

authorized; 26,907 outstanding at December 31, 2022 and

26,886 outstanding at March 31, 2022

272

270 Additional paid-in capital

165,161

159,480 Treasury stock, at cost, 258 shares at December 31, 2022 and







130 shares at March 31, 2022

(13,958)

(6,734) Retained earnings

594,348

507,846 Accumulated other comprehensive income-foreign currency







translation adjustment

597

(124) Total Stockholders' Equity

746,420

660,738 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$1,597,865

$1,166,203

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Net sales













Product $556,018

$432,307

$1,379,813

$1,190,524 Services 67,458

62,527

195,728

178,976 Total 623,476

494,834

1,575,541

1,369,500















Cost of sales













Product 441,015

339,810

1,062,352

914,666 Services 44,089

37,907

127,990

109,203 Total 485,104

377,717

1,190,342

1,023,869















Gross profit 138,372

117,117

385,199

345,631















Selling, general, and administrative 86,730

76,874

248,201

220,153 Depreciation and amortization 3,609

3,597

10,387

11,376 Interest and financing costs 1,575

561

2,863

1,262 Operating expenses 91,914

81,032

261,451

232,791















Operating income 46,458

36,085

123,748

112,840















Other income (expense) 2,907

(175)

(3,112)

(377)















Earnings before taxes 49,365

35,910

120,636

112,463















Provision for income taxes 13,671

9,486

34,134

31,108















Net earnings $35,694

$26,424

$86,502

$81,355















Net earnings per common share-basic $1.34

$0.99

$3.26

$3.05 Net earnings per common share-diluted $1.34

$0.98

$3.24

$3.03















Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic 26,592

26,668

26,561

26,666 Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted 26,648

26,930

26,688

26,887

Technology Segment

Three Months Ended December 31,





Nine Months Ended December 31,





2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Net sales





















Product $544,316

$414,448

31.3 %

$1,336,309

$1,134,658

17.8 % Services 67,458

62,527

7.9 %

195,728

178,976

9.4 % Total 611,774

476,975

28.3 %

1,532,037

1,313,634

16.6 %























Cost of sales





















Product 439,831

334,585

31.5 %

1,054,267

899,437

17.2 % Services 44,089

37,907

16.3 %

127,990

109,203

17.2 % Total 483,920

372,492

29.9 %

1,182,257

1,008,640

17.2 %























Gross profit 127,854

104,483

22.4 %

349,780

304,994

14.7 %























Selling, general, and administrative 81,874

73,413

11.5 %

235,147

210,369

11.8 % Depreciation and amortization 3,582

3,569

0.4 %

10,304

11,292

(8.7 %) Interest and financing costs 1,308

335

290.4 %

2,117

693

205.5 % Operating expenses 86,764

77,317

12.2 %

247,568

222,354

11.3 %























Operating income $41,090

$27,166

51.3 %

$102,212

$82,640

23.7 % Adjusted gross billings $888,621

$685,031

29.7 %

$2,356,326

$1,982,162

18.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $47,869

$32,794

46.0 %

$120,135

$99,811

20.4 %

Technology Segment Net Sales by Customer End Market

Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2022

2021

Change











Telecom, Media & Entertainment 28 %

29 %

(1 %) Technology 18 %

15 %

3 % Healthcare 14 %

16 %

(2 %) SLED 13 %

15 %

(2 %) Financial Services 9 %

9 %

- All others 18 %

16 %

2 % Total 100 %

100 %





Financing Segment

Three Months Ended December 31,





Nine Months Ended December 31,





2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Net sales $11,702

$17,859

(34.5 %)

$43,504

$55,866

(22.1 %) Cost of sales 1,184

5,225

(77.3 %)

8,085

15,229

(46.9 %) Gross profit 10,518

12,634

(16.7 %)

35,419

40,637

(12.8 %)























Selling, general, and administrative 4,856

3,461

40.3 %

13,054

9,784

33.4 % Depreciation and amortization 27

28

(3.6 %)

83

84

(1.2 %) Interest and financing costs 267

226

18.1 %

746

569

31.1 % Operating expenses 5,150

3,715

38.6 %

13,883

10,437

33.0 %























Operating income $5,368

$8,919

(39.8 %)

$21,536

$30,200

(28.7 %) Adjusted EBITDA $5,456

$9,003

(39.4 %)

$21,798

$30,453

(28.4 %)

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted gross billings, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA, (iii) Segment Adjusted EBITDA, (iv) Non-GAAP: Net earnings and (v) Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted.

We define Adjusted gross billings as our technology segment net sales calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted to exclude the costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance, software assurance and subscription/SaaS licenses, and services.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expense, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense). Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses. As such, they are not included in the amounts added back to net earnings in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Non-GAAP: Net earnings and Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expense, and the related tax effects.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under US GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate Adjusted gross billings, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP: Net earnings and Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share-diluted or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands)















Technology segment net sales $611,774

$476,975

$1,532,037

$1,313,634 Costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance, software

assurance and subscription / SaaS licenses, and services 276,847

208,056

824,289

668,528 Adjusted gross billings $888,621

$685,031

$2,356,326

$1,982,162







Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands) Consolidated





























Net earnings $35,694

$26,424

$86,502

$81,355 Provision for income taxes 13,671

9.486

34,134

31,108 Depreciation and amortization [1] 3,609

3,597

10,387

11,376 Share based compensation 1,950

1,780

5,681

5,355 Interest and financing costs 1,308

335

2,117

693 Other (income) expense [2] (2,907)

175

3,112

377 Adjusted EBITDA $53,325

$41,797

$141,933

$130,264







Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands) Technology Segment













Operating income $41,090

$27,166

$102,212

$82,640 Depreciation and amortization [1] 3,582

3,569

10,304

11,292 Share based compensation 1,889

1,724

5,502

5,186 Interest and financing costs 1,308

335

2,117

693 Adjusted EBITDA $47,869

$32,794

$120,135

$99,811

Financing Segment













Operating income $5,368

$8,919

$21,536

$30,200 Depreciation and amortization [1] 27

28

83

84 Share based compensation 61

56

179

169 Adjusted EBITDA $5,456

$9,003

$21,798

$30,453





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands) GAAP: Earnings before taxes $49,365

$35,910

$120,636

$112,463 Share based compensation 1,950

1,780

5,681

5,355 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 2,505

2,497

7,182

7,854 Other (income) expense [2] (2,907)

175

3,112

377 Non-GAAP: Earnings before taxes 50,913

40,362

136,611

126,049















GAAP: Provision for income taxes 13,671

9,486

34,134

31,108 Share based compensation 544

470

1,624

1,494 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 693

649

2,030

2,156 Other (income) expense [2] (811)

46

933

104 Tax benefit on restricted stock 102

-

267

317 Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes 14,199

10,651

38,988

35,179















Non-GAAP: Net earnings $36,714

$29,711

$97,623

$90,870

















































Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021















GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted $1.34

$0.98

$3.24

$3.03















Share based compensation 0.05

0.05

0.15

0.14 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 0.07

0.07

0.20

0.21 Other (income) expense [2] (0.08)

-

0.08

0.01 Tax benefit on restricted stock -

-

(0.01)

(0.01) Total non-GAAP adjustments - net of tax 0.04

0.12

0.42

0.35















Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted $1.38

$1.10

$3.66

$3.38



[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally. [2] Legal settlement, interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. [3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

SOURCE ePlus inc.