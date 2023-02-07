ePlus inc.: ePlus Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months Financial Results

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023
- Net sales increased 26.0% to $623.5 million ; technology segment net sales increased 28.3% to $611.8 million ; service revenues increased 7.9% to $67.5 million .
- Technology segment adjusted gross billings increased 29.7% to $888.6 million .
- Consolidated gross profit increased 18.1% to $138.4 million .
- Consolidated gross margin was 22.2%, down 150 basis points from last year's quarter.
- Net earnings increased 35.1% to $35.7 million .
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 27.6% to $53.3 million .
- Net earnings per common share-diluted increased 36.7% to $1.34 . Non-GAAP net earnings per common share-diluted increased 25.5% to $1.38 .
First Nine Months Fiscal Year 2023
- Net sales increased 15.0% to $1,575.5 million ; technology segment net sales increased 16.6% to $1,532.0 million ; service revenues increased 9.4% to $195.7 million .
- Technology segment adjusted gross billings increased 18.9% to $2,356.3 million .
- Consolidated gross profit increased 11.4% to $385.2 million .
- Consolidated gross margin was 24.4%, compared with 25.2% last year.
- Net earnings increased 6.3% to $86.5 million .
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.0% to $141.9 million .
- Net earnings per common share-diluted increased 6.9% to $3.24 . Non-GAAP net earnings per common share-diluted increased 8.3% to $3.66 .
HERNDON, Va., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2022 .
Management Comment
"ePlus delivered strong third quarter financial results, driven by robust customer demand in our focus areas of digital transformation, hybrid workforce, cloud solutions, and security," said Mark Marron, president and chief executive officer of ePlus. "Consolidated net sales increased 26% year-over-year to $623.5 million, while diluted earnings per share rose nearly 37% to $1.34, reflecting the strong top line momentum and efficient expense management. The ePlus team once again executed at a high level, meeting our customers' evolving needs with cost-effective and innovative solutions. As our customers have prioritized their technology investments, we continue to invest in our teams and in our capabilities to expand our solutions portfolio and our market share."
Mr. Marron continued, "While supply chain constraints persist, we saw a gradual easing in availability of certain products during the third quarter, enabling us to fulfill a portion of our customer backlog and reduce our inventories sequentially compared to the fiscal second quarter. We remain focused on driving long-term growth, with emphasis on expanding our managed and annuity-quality services revenue while continuing to target high-growth opportunities in our focus markets."
Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results
For the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the prior fiscal year third quarter ended December 31, 2021 :
Consolidated net sales increased 26.0% to $623.5 million, from $494.8 million .
Technology segment net sales increased 28.3% to $611.8 million, from $477.0 million due to higher sales of product and services. Service revenues increased 7.9% to $67.5 million, from $62.5 million due to increases in managed services. Adjusted gross billings increased 29.7% to $888.6 million from $685.0 million .
Financing segment net sales decreased 34.5% to $11.7 million, from $17.9 million due to lower portfolio earnings and less proceeds from sales of leased equipment.
Consolidated gross profit increased 18.1% to $138.4 million, from $117.1 million . Consolidated gross margin was 22.2%, down from 23.7% last year due to lower product margin and lower service margins caused by increases in managed services costs and a change in our mix of services.
Operating expenses were $91.9 million, up 13.4% from $81.0 million last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit, professional fees, software license and maintenance, travel expenses, and changes in allowance for credit losses. Our headcount at the end of the quarter was 1,745, up 191 from a year ago, including 25 employees from the Future Com acquisition that closed July 15, 2022 . Of the 191 additional employees, 158 were customer-facing employees, including 101 professional services and technical support personnel due to demand for our services.
Consolidated operating income increased 28.7% to $46.5 million . During the quarter we had other income of $2.9 million, due to foreign currency transaction gain of $0.9 million and a $1.9 million related to our claim in a class action lawsuit received in December 2022 .
Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 27.7%, higher than the prior year quarter of 26.4% due to a tax benefit from restricted stock in the prior year.
Net earnings increased 35.1% to $35.7 million .
Adjusted EBITDA increased 27.6% to $53.3 million .
Net earnings per common share-diluted was $1.34, compared with $0.98 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per common share-diluted was $1.38, compared with $1.10 last year.
First Nine Months Fiscal Year 2023 Results
For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the prior fiscal year nine months ended December 31, 2021 :
Consolidated net sales increased 15.0% to $1,575.5 million, from $1,369.5 million .
Technology segment net sales increased 16.6% to $1,532.0 million, from $1,313.6 million due to higher sales of product and services. Service revenues increased 9.4% to $195.7 million, from $179.0 million due to increases in professional services and managed services. Adjusted gross billings was $2,356.3 million, an increase of 18.9% from $1,982.2 million .
Financing segment net sales decreased 22.1% to $43.5 million, from $55.9 million, due to lower portfolio earnings and less proceeds from sales of leased equipment.
Consolidated gross profit increased 11.4% to $385.2 million, from $345.6 million . Consolidated gross margin was 24.4%, lower than 25.2% last year, due to lower service margins partially offset by higher product margin.
Operating expenses were $261.5 million, up 12.3% from $232.8 million last year, primarily due to increases in variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit, salaries and benefits, professional fees, advertising and marketing, software license and maintenance, travel expenses, and changes in allowance for credit losses.
Consolidated operating income increased 9.7% to $123.7 million . During the nine months ended December 31, 2022, we incurred foreign currency transaction losses of $5.2 million, which was partially offset by $1.9 million related to our claim in a class action lawsuit.
Our effective tax rate for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was 28.3%, higher than 27.7% in the corresponding period in fiscal 2022 due to foreign currency transaction losses incurred in lower tax jurisdictions.
Net earnings increased 6.3% to $86.5 million .
Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.0% to $141.9 million .
Net earnings per common share-diluted was $3.24, compared with $3.03 in the prior year. Non-GAAP net earnings per common share-diluted was $3.66, compared with $3.38 last year.
Balance Sheet Highlights
As of December 31, 2022, ePlus had cash and cash equivalents of $99.4 million, compared with $155.4 million as of March 31, 2022 . Inventory, which represents equipment ordered by customers but not yet delivered, increased 57.9% to $244.8 million from March 31, 2022 due to ongoing projects with customers coupled with continued supply chain constraints; however, sequentially, inventory decreased 10.9%. Total stockholders' equity was $746.4 million, compared with $660.7 million as of March 31, 2022 . Total shares outstanding were 26.9 million on December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 .
Summary and Outlook
"Our solid financial results in the third quarter and through the first nine months of fiscal 2023 speak to the fundamental strength of our business, our expanded portfolio of solutions and services and the dedication of our team. Supported by the strength of our balance sheet and our extensive partnerships within the global IT market, ePlus remains well positioned to capitalize on key long-term growth trends, such as workplace transformation, the need to protect against cybersecurity threats and the shift to the cloud," Mr. Marron concluded.
Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions
January 2023 :
- Announced the launch of ePlus Storage-as-a-Service powered by Pure Storage
December 2022 :
- Successfully achieved SOC 1, SOC 2, and HIPAA Attestations.
- Received Nutanix Global Reseller of the Year, Americas Reseller of the Year, and Americas Partner Systems Engineer of the Year Awards.
November 2022 :
- Launched Co-Delivered Architecture Support Services for Cisco and Adjacent Technologies.
- Recognized with multiple awards, including U.S. Partner of the Year and Global Marketing Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit.
ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$99,395
$155,378
Accounts receivable-trade, net
674,935
430,380
Accounts receivable-other, net
70,589
48,673
Inventories
244,798
155,060
Financing receivables-net, current
105,823
61,492
Deferred costs
43,111
32,555
Other current assets
54,792
13,944
Total current assets
1,293,443
897,482
Financing receivables and operating leases-net
80,579
64,292
Deferred tax asset-net
4,859
5,050
Property, equipment and other assets
55,371
45,586
Goodwill
136,057
126,543
Other intangible assets-net
27,556
27,250
TOTAL ASSETS
$1,597,865
$1,166,203
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$299,627
$136,161
Accounts payable-floor plan
154,541
145,323
Salaries and commissions payable
41,152
39,602
Deferred revenue
125,570
86,469
Recourse notes payable-current
102,961
7,316
Non-recourse notes payable-current
41,293
17,070
Other current liabilities
28,433
28,095
Total current liabilities
793,577
460,036
Recourse notes payable-long term
-
5,792
Non-recourse notes payable-long term
7,172
4,108
Other liabilities
50,696
35,529
TOTAL LIABILITIES
851,445
505,465
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, $.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares authorized;
-
-
Common stock, $.01 per share par value; 50,000 shares
272
270
Additional paid-in capital
165,161
159,480
Treasury stock, at cost, 258 shares at December 31, 2022 and
130 shares at March 31, 2022
(13,958)
(6,734)
Retained earnings
594,348
507,846
Accumulated other comprehensive income-foreign currency
translation adjustment
597
(124)
Total Stockholders' Equity
746,420
660,738
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$1,597,865
$1,166,203
ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
Product
$556,018
$432,307
$1,379,813
$1,190,524
Services
67,458
62,527
195,728
178,976
Total
623,476
494,834
1,575,541
1,369,500
Cost of sales
Product
441,015
339,810
1,062,352
914,666
Services
44,089
37,907
127,990
109,203
Total
485,104
377,717
1,190,342
1,023,869
Gross profit
138,372
117,117
385,199
345,631
Selling, general, and administrative
86,730
76,874
248,201
220,153
Depreciation and amortization
3,609
3,597
10,387
11,376
Interest and financing costs
1,575
561
2,863
1,262
Operating expenses
91,914
81,032
261,451
232,791
Operating income
46,458
36,085
123,748
112,840
Other income (expense)
2,907
(175)
(3,112)
(377)
Earnings before taxes
49,365
35,910
120,636
112,463
Provision for income taxes
13,671
9,486
34,134
31,108
Net earnings
$35,694
$26,424
$86,502
$81,355
Net earnings per common share-basic
$1.34
$0.99
$3.26
$3.05
Net earnings per common share-diluted
$1.34
$0.98
$3.24
$3.03
Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic
26,592
26,668
26,561
26,666
Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted
26,648
26,930
26,688
26,887
Technology Segment
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Net sales
Product
$544,316
$414,448
31.3 %
$1,336,309
$1,134,658
17.8 %
Services
67,458
62,527
7.9 %
195,728
178,976
9.4 %
Total
611,774
476,975
28.3 %
1,532,037
1,313,634
16.6 %
Cost of sales
Product
439,831
334,585
31.5 %
1,054,267
899,437
17.2 %
Services
44,089
37,907
16.3 %
127,990
109,203
17.2 %
Total
483,920
372,492
29.9 %
1,182,257
1,008,640
17.2 %
Gross profit
127,854
104,483
22.4 %
349,780
304,994
14.7 %
Selling, general, and administrative
81,874
73,413
11.5 %
235,147
210,369
11.8 %
Depreciation and amortization
3,582
3,569
0.4 %
10,304
11,292
(8.7 %)
Interest and financing costs
1,308
335
290.4 %
2,117
693
205.5 %
Operating expenses
86,764
77,317
12.2 %
247,568
222,354
11.3 %
Operating income
$41,090
$27,166
51.3 %
$102,212
$82,640
23.7 %
Adjusted gross billings
$888,621
$685,031
29.7 %
$2,356,326
$1,982,162
18.9 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$47,869
$32,794
46.0 %
$120,135
$99,811
20.4 %
Technology Segment Net Sales by Customer End Market
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Change
Telecom, Media & Entertainment
28 %
29 %
(1 %)
Technology
18 %
15 %
3 %
Healthcare
14 %
16 %
(2 %)
SLED
13 %
15 %
(2 %)
Financial Services
9 %
9 %
-
All others
18 %
16 %
2 %
Total
100 %
100 %
Financing Segment
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Net sales
$11,702
$17,859
(34.5 %)
$43,504
$55,866
(22.1 %)
Cost of sales
1,184
5,225
(77.3 %)
8,085
15,229
(46.9 %)
Gross profit
10,518
12,634
(16.7 %)
35,419
40,637
(12.8 %)
Selling, general, and administrative
4,856
3,461
40.3 %
13,054
9,784
33.4 %
Depreciation and amortization
27
28
(3.6 %)
83
84
(1.2 %)
Interest and financing costs
267
226
18.1 %
746
569
31.1 %
Operating expenses
5,150
3,715
38.6 %
13,883
10,437
33.0 %
Operating income
$5,368
$8,919
(39.8 %)
$21,536
$30,200
(28.7 %)
Adjusted EBITDA
$5,456
$9,003
(39.4 %)
$21,798
$30,453
(28.4 %)
ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION
We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted gross billings, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA, (iii) Segment Adjusted EBITDA, (iv) Non-GAAP: Net earnings and (v) Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted.
We define Adjusted gross billings as our technology segment net sales calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted to exclude the costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance, software assurance and subscription/SaaS licenses, and services.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expense, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense). Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses. As such, they are not included in the amounts added back to net earnings in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation.
Non-GAAP: Net earnings and Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expense, and the related tax effects.
Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under US GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate Adjusted gross billings, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP: Net earnings and Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share-diluted or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands)
Technology segment net sales
$611,774
$476,975
$1,532,037
$1,313,634
Costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance, software
276,847
208,056
824,289
668,528
Adjusted gross billings
$888,621
$685,031
$2,356,326
$1,982,162
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands)
Consolidated
Net earnings
$35,694
$26,424
$86,502
$81,355
Provision for income taxes
13,671
9.486
34,134
31,108
Depreciation and amortization [1]
3,609
3,597
10,387
11,376
Share based compensation
1,950
1,780
5,681
5,355
Interest and financing costs
1,308
335
2,117
693
Other (income) expense [2]
(2,907)
175
3,112
377
Adjusted EBITDA
$53,325
$41,797
$141,933
$130,264
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands)
Technology Segment
Operating income
$41,090
$27,166
$102,212
$82,640
Depreciation and amortization [1]
3,582
3,569
10,304
11,292
Share based compensation
1,889
1,724
5,502
5,186
Interest and financing costs
1,308
335
2,117
693
Adjusted EBITDA
$47,869
$32,794
$120,135
$99,811
Financing Segment
Operating income
$5,368
$8,919
$21,536
$30,200
Depreciation and amortization [1]
27
28
83
84
Share based compensation
61
56
179
169
Adjusted EBITDA
$5,456
$9,003
$21,798
$30,453
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands)
GAAP: Earnings before taxes
$49,365
$35,910
$120,636
$112,463
Share based compensation
1,950
1,780
5,681
5,355
Acquisition related amortization expense [3]
2,505
2,497
7,182
7,854
Other (income) expense [2]
(2,907)
175
3,112
377
Non-GAAP: Earnings before taxes
50,913
40,362
136,611
126,049
GAAP: Provision for income taxes
13,671
9,486
34,134
31,108
Share based compensation
544
470
1,624
1,494
Acquisition related amortization expense [3]
693
649
2,030
2,156
Other (income) expense [2]
(811)
46
933
104
Tax benefit on restricted stock
102
-
267
317
Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes
14,199
10,651
38,988
35,179
Non-GAAP: Net earnings
$36,714
$29,711
$97,623
$90,870
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted
$1.34
$0.98
$3.24
$3.03
Share based compensation
0.05
0.05
0.15
0.14
Acquisition related amortization expense [3]
0.07
0.07
0.20
0.21
Other (income) expense [2]
(0.08)
-
0.08
0.01
Tax benefit on restricted stock
-
-
(0.01)
(0.01)
Total non-GAAP adjustments - net of tax
0.04
0.12
0.42
0.35
Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted
$1.38
$1.10
$3.66
$3.38
[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally.
[2] Legal settlement, interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses.
[3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.
SOURCE ePlus inc.