A US water station will enhance its ability to deliver safe, clean water during extended grid outages.From pv magazine USA Extended power outages are a rising threat to community resilience, due to the rise of extreme weather events and an aging, centralized US electric grid. AEP Ohio has therefore contracted Eaton to help build a solar microgrid to support its Tussing water booster station. A microgrid can operate fully independently, or on "island" mode, to provide continuous power throughout long-term outages. The water booster station's microgrid includes 100 kW of onsite solar generation ...

