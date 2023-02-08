Enmacc GmbH, the leading over-the-counter (OTC) energy trading platform in Europe, launched guarantees of origin (GoOs) onto their request-for-quote (RFQ) platform achieving immediate success with the first trades completed already last week.

This move comes as a direct response to the undeniable necessity to decarbonise across industries and the evolving needs of Enmacc customers. All 450 customers can now trade GoOs with the same powerful RFQ technology as for power and gas and instantly gain access to a whole new liquidity pool.

This launch comes just seven weeks after the second and final closing of the Series B financing round in which the tech venture capital firm Bayern Kapital joined the group of top-tier investors in Enmacc. The 8-figure sum raised is being used to strengthen Enmacc's position across Europe and introduce environmental commodities beyond GoOs soon, CO2 emission allowances and carbon offset certificates will also be tradable on their platform.

Jens Hartmann, CEO of Enmacc, expressed: "We are delighted to receive the trust and support of Bayern Kapital as a long-term partner. It empowers our efforts to digitalise the energy trading industry and reinforces our conviction that we can best serve our customers with a multi-commodity platform. We are thrilled to have reached a new milestone, and to see our customers trade GoOs seamlessly on our platform"

About Enmacc GmbH

Enmacc is Europe's largest OTC energy trading platform. Built by traders, for traders, Enmacc digitalises the energy trading process. Their digital marketplace enables members to trade faster, more widely, and with greater control. Enmacc is trusted by over 450 customers, and hosts a growing network of almost 2000 traders from various institutions energy suppliers, industrial companies, energy trading houses, and municipal utilities.

Enmacc is now using its reach in the European market to accelerate the energy transition. Moving beyond power and gas, they have started rolling out environmental commodities like guarantees of origin, and soon carbon allowances trading on the platform.

Enmacc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. It has grown into a leading B2B technology firm, with a diverse and expanding team.

