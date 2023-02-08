Software will complement insightsoftware's budgeting and planning solutions for enterprise customers who leverage Power BI

insightsoftware, a global provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions, today announced it has acquired Power ON, a US-based software company thattransforms Microsoft Power BI into a comprehensive planning and data collection solution. This acquisition further extends insightsoftware's operational planning capabilities, notably benefiting enterprise customers who leverage Power BI and are looking to streamline and enhance planning and data collection processes across their organization.

Founded in 2015, Power ON develops software solutions that extend the features of Power BI, leveraging the benefits of being closely integrated and committed to the Microsoft ecosystem. Its specialized software brings writeback and planning to Power BI, enabling real-time updates to tabular and operational models directly from Power BI reports. This provides an entire organization with the ability to view, measure, and align corporate targets to actual performance using only Power BI and the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

"Today's finance, operations, and business leaders are faced with an increasing amount of complex data as they look to drive more strategic decision making. Because of this, organizations are turning to analytics and BI platforms for their strong data visualization capabilities and ability to provide insights into large volumes of data," said Joe Healey, Chief Operating Officer at insightsoftware. "With Power ON, we will be able to empower more users of data to make strategic and tactical decisions by turning Power BI into a strategic planning tool."

"We are excited to join the growing insightsoftware family. This acquisition represents the next stage in Power ON's evolution and will help us reach new customers and partners across the globe," said Per Solli, CEO at Power ON. "Connecting insightsoftware's CPM capabilities with Power BI through Power ON's innovative writeback solution will empower even more decision-makers across organizations by providing them with the tools and capabilities needed to drive strategic business planning and better business outcomes. I'm incredibly proud of our team and everything we've accomplished, and I look forward to seeing the combined companies work together."

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions. Over 32,000 organizations worldwide rely on us to support business needs in the areas of accounting, finance, operations, supply chain, tax, budgeting, planning, HR, and disclosure management. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial Power ONligence across their organization. Our best-in-class solutions provide customers with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

About Power ON

At Power ON, we enable Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Solutions based on Power BI. Our solutions empower all the professionals across Operations and Finance by providing a much easier way to collaborate on planning, forecasts, goals, top-down spreading, budgeting, and workflow through real-time, write-back and commenting, all leveraging existing Power BI investments. Learn more at https://poweronbi.com/.

