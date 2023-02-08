SJVN, a state-owned hydropower producer in India, has signed an agreement with the state government of Uttar Pradesh to set up a 700 MW solar plant in the Indian city of Kanpur.From pv magazine India SJVN is preparing to set up a 700 MW solar power plant in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. It has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority to invest $423.4 million in the construction of the project. SJVN is looking for 3,000 acres of land around the town of Ghatampur or its surrounding area for the project. The PV plant is expected to generate employment ...

