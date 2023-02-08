LevelTen Energy says the prices of solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Europe reached €76.84($82.58)/MWh in the fourth quarter of 2022.High development costs and a volatile regulatory environment contributed to an 11.4% increase in solar PPA prices in Europe in the fourth quarter, according to a new report by LevelTen Energy. Prices rose by 30% in the United Kingdom and by 20% in Italy, said LevelTen Energy. "It is likely that public auctions have contributed to the sharp rise in prices in the UK," said Frederico Carita, developer services senior manager at LevelTen Energy. "More capacity ...

