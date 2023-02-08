US researchers have designed a molten salt that could potentially reach an energy density of up to 100 Wh/kg at a cost of $7.02/ kWh. The battery uses an aluminum cathode that charges quickly and reportedly enables longer-duration discharge.Scientists from the US Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) have designed a molten salt battery based on an anode made of molten sodium (Na) and a cathode made of aluminum (Al) and sodium tetrachloroaluminate (NaAlCl4). They described the novel battery as a low-cost, grid-scale solution for long-duration renewable energy storage ...

