Data Bridge Market Research: Thermal Management Market to Observe Prominent Expansion of USD 24.51 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Challenges and Competitive Outlook

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled "Thermal Management Market" with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. The insights provided in the top-notch Thermal Management market survey report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently. With the precise and high-tech information about the Thermal Management industry, businesses can know about the types of consumers, consumer's demands and preferences, their perspectives on the product, their buying intentions, their response to a particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market through a global Thermal Management marketing report. These information and market insights assist with maximizing or minimizing the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand.





Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the thermal management market was valued at USD 12.21 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 24.51 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Thermal management is the capability to maintain a system's temperature by using technologies based on heat transfer and thermodynamics. All electronic circuitry and devices need thermal management to minimize early failure and improve reliability. The rate of temperature output is equivalent to power input if there are not any other energy exchanges. Thermal management materials are a varied group of products developed to proficiently dissipate heat in electronic applications.

The rising demand for effective thermal management systems and solutions and also growing usage of electronic devices in numerous end-use industries are likely to enhance the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the on-going radical shrinking of electronic and artificial cooling systems anticipates a market lift in the coming years. The increased demand for natural refrigerants and also the introduction of cool chips for thermal management in electronic devices are foretold to enhance the market growth throughout the forecasted years.

Recent Development

In 2020, Honeywell started their acquisition with Rocky Research, a Nevada -based technology leader specializing in power, thermal, and power control. This acquisition aimed to increase Honeywell's extensive range, including power storage and energy, power generation systems, and thermal management systems.

The Thermal Management Market is Dominated by Firms Such as:

API Heat Transfer (U.S.)

AI Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Delta Electronics, Inc. ( Taiwan )

) Honeywell International Inc (U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) LAIRD PLC (U.K.)

Parker Hannifin Corp (U.S.)

HEATEX ( Sweden )

) Boyd Corporation (U.S.)

Vertiv Group Corp. (U.S.)

European Thermodynamics Ltd. (U.K.)

DAU (U.S.)

Kelvion Holding GmbH ( Germany )

) Inheco Industrial Heating & Cooling GmbH ( Germany )

) ThermoTek (U.S.)

Opportunities

Increasing usage of thermal management technologies in consumer electronics

The demand for thermal management technologies are increasing rapidly, particularly in consumer electronics because of its superior processing capacity. For instance, if considering the case of liquid cooling hardware then previously liquid cooling technology was only used in the high capacity computing hardware. However, now a days, numerous smartphones are being prepared with this thermal management technologies. Thus, increasing usage of thermal management technologies in consumer electronics will expected to create immunes opportunities for the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of renewable energy resources

The rise in the adoption of renewable energy resources is the major factor that will create lucrative market growth opportunities. Installations of concentrated solar power plants with thermal management technologies are anticipated to fuel the market's growth rate. For instance, Canada's largest solar project and the Travers Solar project got approval in August 2019, from the Alberta Utilities Commission for its operation and construction.

Key Market Segments Covered in Thermal Management Industry Research:

Materials

Adhesive Materials

Materials Non-Adhesive Materials

Devices

Conduction Cooling Devices

Convection Cooling Devices

Advanced Cooling Devices

Hybrid Cooling Devices

Service

Installation and Calibration

Optimization

Post-Sales Support

Application

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive Servers and Data Centres Consumer

Electronics

Healthcare

Product Type

Software

Hardware

Substrate

Interface

A comprehensive analysis will be provided covering the following points in the report:

Executive Market Summary

Scope of the Thermal Management Report

Key Finding and Recommendations

Growth and Investment Opportunities

Thermal Management Market Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Thermal Management Market Attractive Investment Proposition

Competitive landscape and SWOT Analysis

Thermal Management Market Segmentation Outlook

Regional Outlook

Company Profiles of Key Players

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global Thermal Management market over the period. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Restraints/ Challenges

Design complexities of components

The design complexities of the components utilized in the cooling systems may act as a major market restraint for the market's growth over the forecast period.

Increasing stringency in emission regulation

The increasing stringency in emission regulation to upsurge the fuel economy may act as a biggest and foremost challenge for the market growth during period.

This thermal management market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the thermal management market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Thermal Management Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the thermal management market report U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the thermal management market in terms of revenue and market share. This is mainly owing to increase in the usage of electronic equipment in different end-use in this region.

North America will continue to project the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2023-2030 due to growing investments in the research and development activities and rising adoption of thermal management solutions in this region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Thermal Management Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Thermal Management Market, By Materials Global Thermal Management Market, By Devices Global Thermal Management Market, By Service Global Thermal Management Market, By Application Global Thermal Management Market, By Product Type Global Thermal Management Market, By Region Global Thermal Management Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

