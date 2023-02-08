eGain Corporation: eGain Delivers Instant Answers with Generative AI, Driving Knowledge Automation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), a leading knowledge platform for enterprises, today announced the general availability of eGain Instant Answers, a radically simple experience for users to find relevant answer snippets from enterprise knowledge bases using generative-AI technology.



Large Language Models (LLMs) power generative-AI experiences like ChatGPT and are well-suited for knowledge automation. eGain Instant Answers uses LLMs tuned to enterprise-specific content to find the best answer snippet in context, often extracted from within long documents, without expecting the user to guess the right keywords. At the same time, knowledge authors spend less time curating enterprise-approved, long-form content, into consumable knowledge articles. The result is a win-win: users easily find the best answers from freshly updated content and knowledge managers do not have to struggle with persistent content curation backlog.

eGain's composable architecture allows easy integration of new technologies such as ChatGPT as they become commercially available. The company will also leverage ChatGPT for conversational assistance to contact center agents during chat and email interactions. Agents can use the ChatGPT suggestion as is, or post edits as they engage customers.

"Generative AI technologies like ChatGPT open up exciting automation possibilities in knowledge management and conversational engagement," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "Instant Answers has been a big hit with our limited release clients. They love the quick value it delivers."

