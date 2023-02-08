Triller Completes Julius Acquisition and Expands Creator Platform with Leading Influencer Marketing Solution

Aligning Triller creator network, entertainment platform and engagement tools will continue to evolve and enhance how commerce and culture connect.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Triller, announces its recent acquisition and integration of Julius, a software solution for influencer marketing with scalable, data-driven tools to launch and manage campaigns.

Nearly six out of every 10 people worldwide are now active on at least one social media platform. This acquisition allows brands and agencies to connect with that audience via the unique assets of each company.

"Julius is thrilled to officially join the Triller family. As a community that elevates creators and their content, Triller provides Julius and its customers with unique opportunities to discover and partner with even more diverse and inclusive creators, backed by our best-in-class tech," said Karin Swanson, President of Julius.

"We are delighted to integrate the industry-leading technology from Julius into Triller's Creator Platform. With deep cross-platform insights into creators and their audiences coupled with the ability to track and measure the impact of creators, Julius is a game-changer for social commerce. Our unique AI-powered platform now delivers an end-to-end solution for the creator economy from brand storytelling to driving e-commerce," said Mahi de Silva, CEO of Triller.

With a global database of millions of influencers and brands across every social media channel, Julius has been providing clients with the opportunity to discover the ideal representatives to share brand stories since 2012. Triller connects millions of its own content creators with an unlimited global audience for its entertainment offerings, ranging from full-length music videos to extreme sports to live concerts.

From its analyst-curated influencer profiles to its campaign management tools to its Reporting Suite for demonstrating ROI success, Julius is both a complete influencer marketing system and an integrated part of the Triller family of solutions for creators and marketers, including:

Fangage , an all-in-one solution for creators to engage and monetize their fans, where the creator has 100% ownership of their fans' data and the ability to directly engage with them and build deeper connections.

, an all-in-one solution for creators to engage and monetize their fans, where the creator has 100% ownership of their fans' data and the ability to directly engage with them and build deeper connections. Amplify.ai , converts social engagement to conversations with results, including a 50% response rate on Facebook.

, converts social engagement to conversations with results, including a 50% response rate on Facebook. Cliqz , enables artists to create owned-audience relationships with fans via text messaging instead of algorithm-driven social media.

, enables artists to create owned-audience relationships with fans via text messaging instead of algorithm-driven social media. Thuzio, a platform that helps more than 500 brands and enterprise clients create exclusive live events and virtual experiences with artists, athletes and speakers.

Influencer marketing continues to be a big business. In fact, data from Statista found the entire industry was worth almost $14 billion in 2021. This collection of platforms and apps will revolutionize how creators engage new audiences, build deeper connections and monetize their content.

"The Triller vision complements Julius' mission of bridging the gap between creators and brands in an organic and impactful way for all parties involved. We're excited to see how these changes will further streamline efficiencies and maximize ROI for our customers," said Swanson.

ABOUT TRILLER:

Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns Fight Club and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship; VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming site; and Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and Experiences.

ABOUT JULIUS:

Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients' unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global clients including Allergan, NARS, Mediacom, and Club Med. With a footprint in influencer marketing dating back to 2012, Julius was formalized in 2017 by Jared Augustine, Tiki Barber and Marc Gerson. Julius acquired HYPR in 2020, and collectively the company possesses the most influencer marketing expertise and data analytics in the market. Julius was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in 2021. Headquartered in New York City, Julius has additional offices in San Francisco, London and Krakow.

