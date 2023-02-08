Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023
Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
WKN: A2DYPC ISIN: US0213691035 Ticker-Symbol: 8A2 
Tradegate
06.02.23
17:21 Uhr
54,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,92 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,5054,0013:21
53,5054,0012:31
PR Newswire
08.02.2023 | 13:06
93 Leser
Altair Engineering Announces Future.Industry 2023 Global Flagship Event

Virtual event will feature experts discussing the latest technology, tools, and trends in computational science and data analytics

TROY, Mich., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and intelligence is pleased to announce Future.Industry 2023, the company's flagship annual event, that will take place virtually on March 8-9. The event will explore the latest megatrends impacting our world, and dive into how the convergence of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), AI, and data analytics can unlock the full potential of organizations' technology investments.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.