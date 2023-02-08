Cape Town, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - Banxso, the leading FX & CFD brokerage of South Africa, has announced that it has secured multiple licenses to expand its services across the globe.

The brokerage now holds an EU investment business license from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). Regulatory permits provide the brokerage business the ability to provide a variety of financial services, as well as the authorization to offer cross-border services within the EU and EEA in accordance with European passport rights.

In order to expand its business in Africa, Banxso has also received an international brokerage license and a class "A" banking license from Comoros.

Banxso's rapid expansion to these countries is proof that it has concrete plans for what's to come this year in 2023. The South African trading platform has actively taken steps towards expanding towards the northern part of the continent.

The company noted that it is actively collaborating with authorities to get licenses in 2023 for the Central Bank of Cabo Verde, Seychelles, Kenya (CMA), Zimbabwe (SEC), Mauritius (FSC), Vanuatu (FSC), and Zimbabwe (SEC). This will help to secure the company's rapid expansion in Africa.

2023 will prove to be a pivotal year for the company as it spreads its wings outside the country and expands to new jurisdictions.

About Banxso

An award-winning, FSCA-licensed multi-asset brokerage firm in South Africa, Banxso concentrates on offering cutting-edge financial services, including zero-fee trading.

Since its establishment, Banxso has grown significantly to become the leading broker in South Africa, earning a reputation for its innovative, customer-focused methodology and sophisticated technology.

The Banxso trading platform allows users to trade major world currencies, buy and sell fractional shares on international exchanges with no fee, and speculate on commodities like gold, silver, and oil. For individuals who don't want to trade alone, the Banxso platform also comes with cutting-edge features like AI automatic decision tools and social trading capabilities.



