Lewes, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - ByteLearn.com, a new program that provides online math practice for US middle school classrooms, has launched a unique chatbot that provides students immediate, targeted, step-by-step help and hints in solving their assigned math problems.

ByteLearn breaks down the math problems assigned by the teacher into individual steps, then guides students with feedback and hints as they solve the problems.

Bytelearn also enables teachers to differentiate for their classroom, dynamically adjusting the difficulty of the problems in an assignment to meet students where they are. This unique combination of step-by-step help and differentiation enables struggling students to get unstuck, advanced students to be challenged, and all students to build their math confidence.

"We're thrilled to bring Bytelearn to US middle schools," said serial entrepreneur Aditya Singhal, the CEO of Bytelearn. "Our mission is to empower students to learn math in a safe, supportive environment and to provide teachers with the tools they need to simplify their to-do list and focus on what really matters - helping their students succeed."

According to Co-Founder Nishant Sinha, Bytelearn's AI-powered system nurtures students to become independent learners with strong growth mindsets by enabling them to tackle math problems one piece at a time, not having to ask a teacher or other student for help, and succeeding in learning on their own.

In addition to the independence and confidence Bytelearn provides, students also enjoy using Bytelearn because it's not stressful or frustrating, and it celebrates their effort with fun GIFs.

Bytelearn also shows teachers where students have specific learning gaps, providing actionable insights to pinpoint which skills need more attention. It also provides additional practice to fill those gaps, all without the teacher having to do anything.

Bytelearn has raised $9 million in seed funding, with plans to scale up operations in both India and the US to provide educational resources at a global level for all grades and all subjects.

About Bytelearn:

ByteLearn is an innovative online math platform for middle school students in the US. With a unique chatbot system, ByteLearn provides students with immediate, targeted, and step-by-step help and hints in solving their assigned math problems. This helps students build their math confidence and independence, and enables teachers to differentiate for their classrooms and provide more focused attention to their students. ByteLearn also identifies knowledge gaps and provides additional practice to fill them, simplifying the teacher's to-do list and freeing up time to focus on what really matters: helping their students succeed. Whether you're a struggling student in need of 1-on-1 help, an honors student seeking a challenge, or a teacher looking for an easier and more effective way to teach math, ByteLearn is the solution for you.

