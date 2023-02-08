Generation Hemp, Inc. Announces Significant Increase in Animal Bedding Sales ~Rowdy Rooster Sales Up 385%

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Generation Hemp, Inc., a Dallas/Fort Worth based company (OTCQB:GENH), today announced an update on its Rowdy Rooster Hemp animal bedding product made of USA grown and milled hemp hurd. This product was originally launched in late September 2021.

The company has been selling its Rowdy Rooster Hemp animal bedding product on its company website and on Amazon and has seen a 385% year-on-year growth in sales, with the biggest jump in recent months. The product is targeted for small animals of all types, including rabbits, hamsters, reptiles, guinea pigs, and especially chickens. The company attributes recent sales increases to an increase in backyard chicken owners' heightened awareness of chicken health needs surrounding coop conditions and feed, as there is ample data supporting hemp as the healthiest bedding material.

Recent widespread discussion and information sharing in response to egg price hikes has been trending on the internet and social media channels leading to an increase in consumer awareness, hence, an increase in buying their own laying hens. Simultaneous reports of current chicken owners whose hens have stopped laying eggs has been trending, all of which has resulted in ad hoc internet forums focused on backyard chicken health. With data supporting hemp bedding as the healthiest option, current events likely have contributed to such a notable increase in the Company's animal bedding sales.

Major news channels cite avian flu and inflation as primary causes for the egg price increase, with CDC estimates ofmore than 58 million birds to have died or been culled because of the current outbreak along with inflation hitting a 40 year high in 2022. These events continue to impact the supply chain in spite of recent nominal decreases.

About Generation Hemp, Inc.

Generation Hemp, Inc. is a Dallas/Fort Worth based sustainable green energy company with operations in both the Bitcoin mining industry and the hemp industry. Bitcoin operations are located in San Jose, Costa Rica, and hemp operations are located in western Kentucky and Denver, Colorado. In the hemp industry, the company uses its proprietary technology to dry, clean, process and store hemp. In addition, Generation Hemp also owns and leases real estate to companies needing seed storage facilities located within the greater Denver area.

