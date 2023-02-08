Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce that Medi-Call Inc. ("Medi-Call"), the Company's wholly-owned virtual care subsidiary, is continuing to provide subscription plans tailored to fit different healthcare needs, including free, affordable, and premium options for those who need diversified healthcare services within Canada. Medi-Call does not charge for essential, insured services within Canada, including physician virtual visits.

Following its expansion from British Columbia, into Ontario and Alberta, Medi-Call is now offering three (3) subscription plans: a free Basic Plan, a Student Plan, and a Premium Plan. Medi-Call's diverse packages offer a wide array of healthcare solutions to meet different needs.

The Basic Plan includes free, unlimited, and on-demand virtual care providing access to one of our board-certified licensed physicians, free prescription refills, and a safe and secure electronic platform to store patients' medical records.

The Student Plan additionally includes a nurse-driven virtual wellness check-in and 3 months of free virtual care for uninsured individuals for a monthly fee of $29.99.

The Premium Plan additionally includes a 360-degree in-home wellness visit, as well as an IV Vitamin Therapy session for a quarterly fee of $399.99.

For additional information about Medi-Call's subscription plans, please visit the Medi-Call website (https://www.medicallmd.ca/membership).

Additionally, Medi-Call continues to improve its app, including features to improve app stability, as well as enhance its user interface and user experience ("UI/ UX").

"Medi-Call expanding into two new provinces means we are now servicing a larger audience. Healthcare isn't just one service fits all. Each patient requires different necessities, and Medi-Call is pleased to provide a diversified range of options from basic virtual care services to premium services offering IV Vitamin Therapy and in-home wellness check-ins," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

"Medi-Call strives to improve the lives of patients, one service at a time. Providing accessible care right at your fingertips allows Medi-Call to connect patients with physicians and nurses virtually. Our range of subscription plans allows patients to pick what suits their needs most," said Omar Sharif, Chief Medical Officer of the Company.

About Medi-Call

Medi-Call is a subscription-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile application that connects patients with physicians in real-time. Medi-Call's goal is to simplify healthcare for patients by making mobile healthcare services more accessible virtually from the touch of their device. Medi-Call provides a number of health services such as general and preventative care, urgent care, mental health services, and prescriptions. Our team of healthcare professionals is passionate about building doctor-patient relationships virtually to make a difference in patients' health outcomes. Additionally, Medi-Call solves accessibility issues for patients living in rural or isolated communities and those with limited mobility, while improving coordination and treatment communication among healthcare team members and their patients.

To learn more, or to explore Medi-Call's services, please visit Medicallmd.ca.

Download the Medi-Call App for Android: https://bit.ly/MCGooglePlay

Download the Medi-Call App for iOS: https://apple.co/3oos9m2

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual care and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Virtual Care, and EV, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

