The Bern University of Applied Sciences in Switzerland has published the initial results of a survey on the durability and performance of residential PV inverters and power optimizers over a 15-year period. They found that more than 65% of the inverters did not present yield-relevant faults by their 15th year of operation.Researchers from the Bern University of Applied Sciences have conducted an online survey to investigate the "time to failure" (TTF) for residential inverters. They have found that 34.3% of the devices experienced their first failures after 15 years. "I would say this failure ...

