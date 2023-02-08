The licensing of the thematic index provides investors with access and exposure to the global uranium and nuclear energy infrastructure sector

MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector") announces the licensing of the MarketVector Global Uranium and Nuclear Energy Infrastructure Index (ticker: MVNUCL) to underlie the VanEck Uranium and Nuclear Technologies UCITS ETF.

The index includes companies that generate at least 50% of their revenue from uranium which consists of uranium mining or mining projects; or nuclear energy infrastructure, including projects related to the development and commercialization of nuclear fusion technology or molten salt nuclear reactor research. It may also include construction, engineering and maintenance of nuclear power facilities and nuclear reactors, equipment and technology; or services to the nuclear power industry. This index also comprises exchange-listed funds that track the spot price of uranium and investments in physical uranium.

"Current global developments have a massive impact on energy markets," said Thomas Kettner, COO at MarketVector. "Global warming, as a result of burning fossil fuels, and the war in Ukraine, have forced countries into changing their strategies. MarketVector developed this index, which is the second one covering this topic, to give investors the option to react to the respective policy changes."

The MarketVector Global Uranium and Nuclear Energy Infrastructure Index (ticker: MVNUCL) is weighted by free-float market capitalization and reviewed on a quarterly basis. The index is calculated in USD as a price index and a total-return net index. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index components.

"Reducing CO2 emissions is a task of global importance," explains Martijn Rozemuller, CEO at VanEck Europe. "Due to recent geopolitical developments and the debate on European energy independence, nuclear power as an energy source and uranium as a raw material are becoming increasingly important. The EU recognizes this and has recently included nuclear energy in its climate taxonomy. In addition, researchers in the U.S. achieved a breakthrough in nuclear fusion in December 2022, with more energy generated than consumed in the fusion process for the first time in history. This technology coupled with new approaches could make a large contribution to our energy supply in the future."

"In an effort to be less dependent on fossil fuels, France, Europe's leading nuclear energy producer, announced its plans to commission at least 14 new nuclear power plants by 2050 to renew its power grid and the Dutch government plans to build two new reactors," adds Kamil Sudiyarov, product manager at VanEck.

Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MarketVector Indexes website.

Key Index Features

MarketVector Global Uranium and Nuclear Energy Infrastructure Index (ticker: MVNUCL)

Number of Components: 25

Base Date: December 31, 2021

Base Value: 1000

