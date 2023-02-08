DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (or the "Company") today announced it has appointed Alice Franks as Head of Europe Capital Formation and Brian Lee as Co-Head of Asia Capital Formation at DigitalBridge Investment Management. These additions further strengthen the worldwide DigitalBridge capital formation team and its commitment to deliver greater levels of service and partnership to clients globally.

Ms. Franks and Mr. Lee join DigitalBridge from AMP Capital where they were responsible for leading capital formation and investor relations across Europe and Asia respectively, focusing on executing infrastructure equity and credit strategies. Their appointments follow DigitalBridge's recent acquisition of AMP Capital's global infrastructure equity investment management business, which has rebranded to InfraBridge.

Ms. Franks, based in London, brings 20 years of experience in capital raising and investment management, including the last six years at AMP Capital, where she raised a series of fund vintages for the private infrastructure equity and credit platforms to European investors. Previously in her career she spent eight years at First Sentier Investors supporting the European infrastructure team, served at Igneo Infrastructure Partners, focusing on fundraising and investor relations, and held investment management roles at Wachovia (now Wells Fargo) and Ruffer Investment Company.

Mr. Lee, based in Hong Kong, brings more than 15 years of capital raising and investor relations experience, in addition to established relationships with institutional clients across Asia, developed over his eight years at AMP Capital as well as in prior roles at Wellington Global Investment Management, UBS Global Asset Management in Hong Kong and UBS Hana Asset Management in Korea. Mr. Lee will work alongside Tae Ahn as Co-Heads of Asia Capital Formation and Investor Relations. Mr. Ahn joined DigitalBridge in 2022 from Partners Group and is based in Singapore.

"We are pleased to welcome Alice, Brian and their respective teams to DigitalBridge as we continue to build out our team in key regions globally," said Kevin Smithen, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer, DigitalBridge. "Both bring significant investor relations and fundraising prowess in their respective markets and complement DigitalBridge's growing capital formation team as we maintain our focus on consistently delivering for our clients around the world."

Mr. Smithen and Leslie Wolff Golden, Managing Director and Global Head of Capital Formation and Investor Relations, lead a global capital formation team with a presence across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. DigitalBridge also intends to open a new office in the Middle East to better serve clients, reflecting the importance of this fast-growing region to DigitalBridge.

Mr. Lee and Ms. Franks appointments are effective immediately.

About DigitalBridge Group, Inc.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $50 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include, whether DigitalBridge will realize any of the anticipated benefits from the growth of its capital formation team, whether the Company will successfully open new offices, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in DigitalBridge's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2022, and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements reflect DigitalBridge's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. DigitalBridge cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. DigitalBridge is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and DigitalBridge does not intend to do so.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005313/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Severin White

Managing Director, Head of Public Investor Relations

(212) 547-2777

severin.white@digitalbridge.com

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Jon Keehner Aura Reinhard

(212) 355-4449

dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com