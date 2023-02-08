Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - Ambari Brands Inc. (CSE: AMB) (OTCQB: AMBBF) (FSE: Y92) ("Ambari" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered an agreement with DNO Group ("DNO") to distribute Ambari products in India.

DNO is a leading distributor of global brands with more than 50,000 points of sale throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Starting in the second quarter of 2023, DNO will distribute Ambari's products in India through luxury e-tailer shops and brick and mortar chains.

DNO initiates, promotes and develops business activities, identifies business opportunities and potential local partners, leveraging its extensive network and cultural knowledge of the Asian market in order to accelerate business.

India is the fastest-growing economy in the world, with the World Economic Forum1 having projected not only significant economic growth over the next decade, but more than half of that growth being attributable to the middle class. As such, Ambari expects India to be a ripe market for its products, and aims to be a pioneer of CBD infused products in the country.

Nisha Grewal, CEO of Ambari, stated, "With this distribution deal we establish a significant footprint in India and gain access to the Asia-Pacific beauty and skincare market. We are extremely excited about this partnership and have worked diligently in receiving approval to ship CBD products into India, but we are now happy to announce the deal is complete and we are moving forward quickly."

