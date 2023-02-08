Recording of Eco Baltia's webinar about inaugural bond issue public offering

On February 7, 2023 the largest environmental and waste management group in the Baltics AS Eco Baltia organized a webinar about company's inaugural 3-year bond issue public offering. During webinar the Chairman of the Management Board Maris Simanovics and Member of the Management Board and CFO Santa Spule introduced with Eco Baltia's business segments, growth story and business results, while Gints Belevics, the Head of Markets Customers in Luminor Bank, the Sole Lead Manager of the transaction, provided details and terms of the currently ongoing public bond offering. Eco Baltia would like to thank all the attendees. The recording of the webinar is available online: https://bit.ly/40MKXxo and the presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, is available in the attachment. "Eco Baltia" in its inaugural bond issue seeks to issue up to 8 million EUR of unsecured fixed-rate bonds. The maturity of the bonds is set at 3 years. Interest rate (coupon) of the bonds will be fixed for the whole period and will be set within the range of 8% to 9% upon expiration of the subscription period. Subscription period will end on the 10th of February. The bonds may be subscribed by qualified investors and retail investors. Nominal value of each bond is 1,000 EUR. Minimum subscription amount for one investor is set at 10 bond units, or 10,000 EUR. Application will be made for listing the bonds at Nasdaq Riga alternative market First North within 6 months upon issue. All information about the bond issue and subscription process is provided in the Offering Document and Final Terms which can be found on Eco Baltia's website www.ecobaltia.lv section "Investors". The financing raised in the bond issue is intended to be used for future development projects of Eco Baltia aimed to support further expansion at the European level and promote circular economy. About Eco Baltia Eco Baltia is the largest environmental and waste management group in the Baltics, providing full-cycle waste management solutions from waste collection and sorting to secondary raw material logistics, wholesale and raw material processing as well as PET and PE/PP plastics recycling. In 9 months of 2022, Eco Baltia group reached its highest consolidated net turnover up to date - €154,9 mn. Consolidated net turnover almost doubled, compared to first 9 months of 2021, when consolidated net turnover was €78,5 mn. In September 2022, the group expanded its operations outside of the Baltics, with its PET recycling arm AS PET Baltija, one of the largest PET recyclers in Northern Europe, completing the acquisition of a leading Czech fibre producer TESIL Fibres. In January 2023 Eco Baltia completed also acquistion of Latvian street and road maintance company Pilsetas Eko Serviss. The group companies employ more than 2300 employees in Latvia, Lithuania, and Czech Republic. Its leading companies are PET Baltija, Eco Baltia vide, Pilsetas Eko Serviss, Latvijas Zalais punkts, Nordic Plast, JUMIS, Czech TESIL Fibres and Lithuania-based Ecoservice. Shareholders of Eco Baltia are private equity fund INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund (52.81%) trough "BSGF Salvus", the European Bank for the Reconstruction and Development (30.51%) and management of the company (16.68%). The information contained in this announcement does not constitute investment advice nor a proposal. The information in this announcement contains generic forward-looking statements and the intention of Eco Baltia to undertake a public offering. Any investment decision shall be made subject to the offering document, which is available at the Company's website www.ecobaltia.lv section "Investors". Additional information: Daiga Buca Head of Public Relations Eco Baltia Talr. 26588715 daiga.buca@ecobaltia.lv www.ecobaltia.lv Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1116516