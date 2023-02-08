Grid Dynamics Mexico Recognized as Best Place to Code for the 8th Consecutive Year

Key Takeaways:

Grid Dynamics Mexico has been accredited as Best Place to Code for the 8th consecutive year.

Earning the Best Place to Code helps Grid Dynamics attract and retain top technical talent in the burgeoning and highly competitive Mexico market.

The award is a seal of quality based on evaluation criteria covering: compensation, diversity and equity, professional development, culture, and infrastructure.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced today that Grid Dynamics Mexico has been accredited as Best Place to Code for the 8th consecutive year. The Best Place to Code program is run by Software Guru, a leading agency for connecting software developers in Latin America, which accredits organizations that prove to be an attractive workplace for software developers.

The ranking is based on a confidential survey of nearly 3,000 people working in their companies between October and December of 2022. Grid Dynamics earned its Best Place to Code Mexico ranking by excelling across the following evaluation criteria critical to employee satisfaction: compensation, diversity and equity, professional development, culture, and infrastructure.

"Earning the Best Place to Code award is an honor. Our employees put wind in our sails and drive our customers' success. And knowing that their anonymous input determined which companies earned the Best Place to Code destination is a powerful indicator of our company's strength. With that said, this achievement is not surprising to us because, throughout our daily activities, we emphasize our core values and lead by example. It's these efforts that help nurture a thriving culture of engineering rigor, innovation, and teamwork", said Rajeev Sharma, CTO of Grid Dynamics.

"Earning this accreditation for the eighth year in a row is rewarding for our entire team. It's a reflection of our commitment to help employees grow their skills, and grow with the company. Our supportive environment, with a significant investment in training programs, helps our employees enhance their skills, and learn the latest technologies required to solve critical problems for our global client base", said Igor Yagovoy, VP of Engineering Management, North America for Grid Dynamics.

