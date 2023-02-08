Acquisition of Dubai-based water treatment systems supplier strengthens Gradiant's manufacturing resources and extends reach into Middle East.

Gradiant, a global solutions provider for advanced water and wastewater treatment, today announced it has acquired Advanced Watertek, a leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and service provider for membrane-based water and wastewater treatment systems.

The acquisition strengthens manufacturing resources for Gradiant's custom-designed and integrated systems, which represent the leading edge of industrial water wastewater treatment for solutions in desalination and water reuse, minimum and zero liquid discharge, and resource recovery. Gradiant will establish a Manufacturing Center of Excellence at Advanced Watertek's 18,000 square-foot Dubai facility. The acquisition also serves to accelerate the deployment of Gradiant's full range of technologies and end-to-end solutions to clients in the Middle East.

"This partnership will bolster Gradiant's capabilities and resources for engineering and fabrication of the highest quality equipment and systems to serve our global projects base," said Prakash Govindan, COO of Gradiant. "We will also strengthen our regional presence to best serve our existing and new clients in the rapidly growing Middle East market. We look forward to the growth synergies of our combined organizations."

Advanced Watertek operates from its headquarters in Dubai and has installations across more than 50 countries to serve the key industries of refining chemicals, energy, mining, and marine and is certified for ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001. For nearly 40 years, Advanced Watertek has been delivering systems of premium quality and high reliability. The company will build and deploy a full range of innovative and differentiated water treatment technologies, now enhanced by the relationship with Gradiant.

About Gradiant

Gradiant is a global solutions provider for advanced water and wastewater treatment. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions, powered by the top minds in water, Gradiant serves its clients' mission-critical operations in the world's essential industries. Gradiant was founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and is uniquely positioned to address the world's increasing challenges created by industrialization, population growth, and water stress. Today, with over 525 employees, Gradiant operates from its global headquarters in Boston, regional headquarters and Global Innovation Center in Singapore, and offices across twelve countries. For more information, please visit www.gradiant.com

About Advanced Watertek

Advanced Watertek is a leading membrane-based water and wastewater treatment company, headquartered in Dubai, UAE and having offices in Oman and Australia. Since 1984, Advanced Watertek has provided safe, reliable, and cost-effective Reverse Osmosis Desalination Systems to the energy, marine, infrastructure, hospitality, F&B, and mining industries. Advanced Watertek is certified by Lloyds Register for ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 standards. Visit www.advancedwatertek.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005339/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Contact:

Felix Wang

Gradiant, VP of Marketing

fwang@gradiant.com