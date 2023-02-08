Leveraging advanced technology services to increase efficiencies, improve availability and modernize digital infrastructure to improve patient care

OnX was selected by The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) to help manage evolving IT needs in a rapidly changing healthcare environment

Working in tandem with select IT providers, OnX leverages existing technology solutions to modernize digital workflows for one of Canada's largest mental health and addictions healthcare providers

A customized and tailored OnX Managed Services program-led by a dedicated team of highly qualified IT experts-will help achieve a high-value, cost-effective approach to long-term systems and technology management

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - OnX, a leading provider of communications, cloud, infrastructure, and consulting services for enterprises in Canada, announces it has been selected as a managed IT services partner for The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH). CAMH is Canada's largest mental health teaching hospital and one of the world's leading research centers in mental health and addictions. OnX will provide a Managed Services Program for long-term systems and technology management that prioritizes compliance and privacy standards for the safety of all patients.

A customized OnX Managed Services Program includes a dedicated core team of project managers and IT professionals to oversee the client's systems and processes. Because a team of experts is assigned to the client, OnX acquires intimate domain knowledge that leads to better business outcomes. The program promises uniquely tailored, white-glove service designed to achieve optimized systems and long-term goals.

A partnership with OnX includes an initial assessment to understand client workflows and digital topology before implementing customized recommendations. OnX dedicates expert project managers and certified engineers to ensure the environment is highly available, secure and scalable. OnX also provides 24x7x365 monitoring, management and bespoke customer support. Enabling transformation through affordable solutions is a vital concern for modern healthcare providers. Efficient digital processes ensure that providers can meet the increased demand for virtual visits and secure patient data storage across a multi-cloud environment with proven recovery capabilities.

"In the age of fast-paced technology advancement, sticking to business as usual can get in the way of success, particularly in the healthcare industry. Organizations that embrace managed services consumption models position themselves to achieve the growth and innovation they need to keep pace with patient expectations. Partnering with OnX provides access to key skill sets that unlock your potential," said Paul Khawaja, President of OnX.

About OnX

OnX serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across Canada. OnX combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions - including Application Modernization, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cyber Security, Unified Communications, and Infrastructure solutions. From the development and deployment of modern applications and the secure, scalable platforms on which they run, to managing, monitoring, and optimizing their operations, OnX delivers comprehensive technology solutions for its clients' transformative business initiatives. For more information, please visit www.onx.com.

About the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH)

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is Canada's largest mental health and addiction teaching hospital and a world leading research centre in this field. CAMH combines clinical care, research, education, policy development and health promotion to help transform the lives of people affected by mental illness and addiction. CAMH is fully affiliated with the University of Toronto, and is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Centre. For more information, please visit camh.ca or follow @CAMHnews on Twitter.

