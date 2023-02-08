Norsun, which operates a hydroelectric-powered factory in Norway, has agreed to sell wafers to Meyer Burger, which plans to expand its annual solar cell production capacity to 3 GW by 2024.From pv magazine Germany Switzerland's Meyer Burger has signed a long-term wafer supply contract with Norwegian wafer manufacturer Norsun. The contract provides for rising purchase quantities as Norsun expands its wafer production capacity, in line with Meyer Burger's growth plans. Meyer Burger aims to expand its annual PV cell production capacity to 3 GW by 2024. At the beginning of January, the Swiss solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...