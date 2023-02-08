Integration of Status Alerts into Flight Info Platform Delivers Powerful Tech Solution

OAG, the world's leading provider of travel data and insight, today announced the launch of its new Flight Status Alerts, which delivers an all-new view of immediate flight changes.

Flight Status Alerts directly integrates into OAG's Flight Info Platform, which already provides a continuous stream of flight schedule changes. Flight Status Data together with Flight Schedules now delivers the broadest possible coverage of flight information to OAG customers which include booking engines, travel and hospitality apps, airline apps, online travel agencies, metasearch, search engines and flight tracking apps.

This powerful combination provides a first-of-its-kind flight window into key schedules and status data from the moment a flight is scheduled to when luggage hits the baggage belt, and everything in between.

Powered by Microsoft's Azure Event Hub, the advanced technology delivers speed and scale to notifications on OAG's Flight Info Platform. It processes an average of 40 updates each second and provides millions of updates in real-time on schedule and status changes.

Key benefits of the flight window include:

New Improved Traveler Experiences Greater Customer Loyalty: OAG customers can now track changes not only 52-hours prior to departure, but also beyond that window. This creates an all-new view that provides unique customer experiences to meet the evolving needs of today's travelers.

Frictionless Access to High-Quality Data: A scalable and flexible platform operates on cloud-delivered, API connected systems that are specific to the technological needs of every customer. This gives customers a data platform that empowers better decision-making and innovation on a global scale.

Increased Scalability Versatility: Processing up to 40 updates per second, the platform allows customers to receive millions of updates in real-time, eliminating the need for manual checks. Customers can also create alerts by carrier, airport or flight number. This reduces costs by giving them the flexibility to receive only the flight updates that matter to them, with the ability to customize and change alerts at any time.

"Data and insights are useless unless they can be seamlessly integrated with a business. Our platform solves this need by unlocking richer data to meet evolving travellers' experiences by giving our customers instant alerts across the entire flight lifecycle, from changes to flight numbers, departing and arrival times, carrier information and more," said Phil Callow, CEO of OAG. "As the future of travel continues to evolve, the market requires quick and easy access to what's happening on the ground and in the air to plan, inform and drive better customer experiences and operational outcomes."

To learn more about Flight Status Alerts, visit https://www.oag.com/status-alerts.

About OAG

OAG is the leading data platform for the global travel industry, powering the growth and innovation of the air travel ecosystem since 1929. Headquartered in the UK, OAG has operations in the USA, Singapore, Japan, China and Lithuania. For more information, visit: www.oag.com and follow us on Twitter @OAG Aviation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005119/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Chrissy Azevedo

Corporate Ink for OAG

pressoffice@oag.com