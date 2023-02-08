Permutive now offers increased control, addressability, and revenue for publishers and advertisers alike while providing transparency and efficiency for agencies

Permutive, a privacy-safe audience platform for publishers and advertisers, today announced streamlined, efficient access to standardized publisher first-party data via Xandr's Marketplace. Xandr, part of Microsoft Advertising, becomes the first buy- and sell-side platform to activate Permutive standard cohorts, interest-based audience segments that are generated automatically based on publishers' first-party data.

As consumers increasingly elect to opt out of sharing their personal information for targeted advertising, only 30 percent of today's open web remains addressable. Between users browsing in cookie-restricted environments or disabling tracking cookies themselves, 70 percent of consumers are unreachable via traditional programmatic advertising.

To provide marketers with relevant, reachable audiences while protecting publisher revenue and user privacy, this initiative utilizes Xandr's leading end-to-end platform and data marketplace alongside Permutive's standard cohorts to deliver privacy-safe and highly scalable audiences directly to buyers without reliance on third-party cookies or individual identifiers.

By using Xandr's marketplace, Permutive will have direct connection to both buyers and sellers, which in turn accelerates and simplifies the campaign setup process, enabling buyers to activate publisher first-party data without needing to create individual packages for each audience. This modernizes the data activation process by allowing advertisers to quickly and reliably reach highly relevant users across their campaigns.

Permutive standard cohorts provide consistent and transparent audience characterizations, allowing buyers to activate a single audience across multiple publishers with one uniform definition. Mapped to the industry-standard IAB Audience Taxonomy and evaluated in real time, this collaboration makes more than 200 standardized behavioral audiences available to advertisers.

"With addressability dwindling to 30 percent as consumers choose to opt out of sharing their data with third parties, collaborations like this will solve the addressability gap and ensure a more responsible web," says Danner Close, Senior Director, Strategic Demand Partnerships, Permutive. "With Xandr's marketplace, Permutive is enabling consistent and highly addressable publisher first-party audiences to satisfy advertiser demands for effective audience solutions that provide scalable reach without jeopardizing user privacy."

"We're pleased to bring Permutive into our marketplace and take a step further toward building the future of addressable advertising," says Colette Munnelly, Associate Director, Solutions Engineering, Xandr. "Together we can ensure that advertising remains effective for brands and profitable for publishers. Most importantly, we can do this while maintaining the highest standards of consumer privacy."

-ENDS-

ABOUT PERMUTIVE

Permutive empowers publishers and advertisers to address all of their audiences in-the-moment, whilst protecting privacy and respecting consumer consent. Our Audience Platform enables publishers and advertisers to activate audiences responsibly at scale and effectively use first-party data, without ever exposing consumers' personal information.

Permutive is listed in YCombinator's Top 150 companies of all time and is trusted by the world's largest publishers and advertisers, including News Corp, Hearst, BuzzFeed, Penske Media, Future plc, The Guardian, Vox Media, Insider, Hubert Burda Media and Condé Nast International. Find out more at permutive.com

ABOUT XANDR

Xandr, a part of Microsoft Advertising, powers a global marketplace for premium advertising. Our data-enabled technology platform, encompassing Xandr Invest, Xandr Monetize, and Xandr Curate, optimizes return on investment for both buyers and sellers, while maintaining a commitment to an open marketplace and empowering the open web globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005525/en/

Contacts:

Bluestripe Group for Permutive

Zoe Baptie

+44(0)7796 406899

zoe.baptie@bluestripegroup.co.uk