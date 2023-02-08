Fortified Health Security Named 2023 Best in KLAS for Security & Privacy Managed Services

Achieving top KLAS ranking for a second consecutive year recognizes healthcare cybersecurity partner's commitment to protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the healthcare ecosystem

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Fortified Health Security (Fortified), a best-in-class managed security services provider (MSSP) to the healthcare industry, today announced it has been named 2023 Best in KLAS: Security & Privacy Managed Services . The award is based on feedback from thousands of providers and collected by healthcare industry analysts at KLAS Research throughout the year.

"Achieving this prestigious KLAS award for a second consecutive year demonstrates Fortified's commitment to protecting patient data and validates the impact we are making to secure health systems across the country," said Dan L. Dodson, CEO of Fortified. "As the cyber-landscape evolves and attacks become more sophisticated, these key stakeholders can't do it alone, and they don't have to. Fortified is dedicated to working alongside hospital and health system cybersecurity teams to build customized programs that help protect them from existing cyber threats while scaling to meet new ones."

To identify Best in KLAS award recipients, KLAS works with thousands of healthcare providers, gathering data and insights on software and services. The output of that work includes timely reports and performance data representing provider and payer voices, which in turn helps improve vendor performance and creates a more secure environment for everyone. The 2023 Best in KLAS: Security & Privacy Managed Services category within the Software & Services Report highlights the increased importance of cybersecurity in the healthcare setting and represents engagements in which all or part of an organization's security or privacy program is outsourced and managed by a third-party firm, like Fortified Health Security.

"The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers," said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. "These distinguished winners demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through inclusion in this report. KLAS remains committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting."

Since its inception, Fortified has supported hospital systems and other healthcare providers with a broad array of cybersecurity advisory, security operations center (SOC) services, and expertise on demand. As a mission-driven organization, Fortified exists to increase the cybersecurity posture of healthcare and serve as an extension of its clients' cybersecurity teams. Fortified recently released the " 2023 Horizon Report " which offers stakeholders a look at the state of cybersecurity in healthcare.

To review Fortified Health Security's KLAS performance data and explore comments from Fortified clients, please visit www.KLASResearch.com .

About Fortified Health Security

Fortified is Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® - protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the healthcare ecosystem. A managed security service provider that has been awarded many industry accolades, Fortified works alongside healthcare organizations to build customized programs designed to leverage their prior security investments and current processes while implementing new solutions that reduce risk and increase their security posture over time. Led by a team of industry-recognized cyber experts, Fortified's high-touch engagements and client-specific process maximize engagement value and deliver an actionable, scalable approach to help reduce the risk of cyber events. For more information visit www.fortifiedhealthsecurity.com .

