Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.: Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces New Season, Recovery, First Revenues and Plans

FT. PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), (trading as OTC PINK:BLIS), is proud to announce what we expect to be a new season of successful treasure recovery, and expansion of the operations to four new treasure wreck sites. The operations will include the prior crew and operations in the current treasure laden shipwreck area, which was greatly successful last season, and a new expedition to an expanded area to the north for as many as four new treasure shipwrecks outside State of Florida waters through a new vessel and crew. In addition, TSR has its first revenues, through sale of treasure, as well as to be announced expanded projects in NFTs and Game development plans as well.

TSR has had two successful seasons of treasure recovery through contracted partners and crews on the East Coast of Florida in an area commonly referred to as the "Treasure Coast" with recovery of treasure being made and awaiting distribution after clearance with the state and partners. Such recoveries when distributed expect to be very large in monetary and historical value. TSR has also had its first commercial sales of treasure holdings, and will make an announcement of such income as well shortly.

TSR has a new shipwreck treasure area with researched and found treasure wreck sites off the East Coast of Florida, which consist of four proven identified wrecks of suspected treasure laden vessels from the period from 1500's to mid-1600s. These are outside of the three miles of State of Florida waters, meaning no state permits are required, and TSR will own exclusively through Federal Admiralty claims when filed with additional artifacts and TSR will claim ownership. TSR is building out crew and vessel plans to work this new area for this season and the future. TSR will intends to operate through a second crew and recovery vessel off of Cape Canaveral, Florida. Since it is outside State of Florida waters, TSR will not be subject to permitting, and will lay claim to such wreck-sites , which locations were gained through the work of a contracted partner over decades of work, diving and surven. Such vessels are suspected treasure laden vessels, with potentially hundreds of millions of dollars a piece on board, of suspected gold, coins, silver along with many other valuable artifacts.

"The last two years has proven we can find treasure. Why? Because we go where treasure laden vessels are, and we do it where there is no governmental control. We found in substantial amounts with our partners and our crews the last two seasons. We are awaiting valuation and distribution. But the treasure is secured. This will be announced when distributed. Now we will continue with that crew and expand with a second crew to the north to the four new shipwreck sites outside of Florida waters, with no permitting needed. These are known suspected and identified preliminarily at least shipwrecks, which would more than likely be carrying nothing but valuable artifacts and treasure from the 1500's on to the mid 1600's, from the new world to Europe. As well, we have made the first sales of holdings, which we will announce. With two expanded operations, treasure salvage and now we are going to be ready to announce the near future of our NFT projects, and gaming, all of which is being developed with a new partnership which is well down the road as well," stated Craig A. Huffman, President of TSR. "Stand by for much of this to be announced. More on the new operations for recovery, the NFT project as well as gaming and sales of treasure which we just started."

About Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery

You can follow TSR at our Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/treasurewrecked. Our web site will be updated as new matters are announced including recoveries, the media side, and gaming side at www.treasurewreck.com. Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/treasurewrecked/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release and the statements of representatives of TSR. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, TSR's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Website: www.treasurewreck.com

Investor Relations Email: ir@treasurewreck.com

Investor Relations Telephone: (813) 563-8777

SOURCE: Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738493/Treasure-Shipwreck-Recovery-Announces-New-Season-Recovery-First-Revenues-and-Plans