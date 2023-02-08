Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - Global Trade Plaza (GTP) is pleased to announce that the company has joined hands with SGS, a leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company, for trade validation and quality assurance services provided through the ValiTrade® program offered by SGS.

This partnership with SGS will help to improve the security of trade transactions and establish the authenticity of products traded through GTP's B2B platform. Global Trade Plaza will be able to provide traders with high-quality risk management, fraud detection and quality control for their online dealings. The end-to-end digital process of the program assures transparency throughout the supply chain with complete visibility and real-time reporting.

SGS's global network and operations can fortify the vast network of international trading undertaken through the Global Trade Plaza platform. This helps GTP to improve the online trading experience of its customers without being hindered by the limitations of quality control and operational capacity.

About the collaboration, on a forward-looking note, Pulkit Dwivedi, Co-founder of Global Trade Plaza, said, "This strategic alliance will help Global Trade Plaza to move towards increasingly secured deals. We began Global Trade Plaza with the aim to simplify international business by streamlining the complicated compliances required for export and import so that merchants worry less about the paper work and more about selling quality goods. So far, we have tirelessly striven to ensure traders' prosperity and a healthy trading environment, made easy to use by smartly designed features on our platform. The SGS collaboration will be instrumental towards this goal of delivering a safe deal to our customers."

Stressing on the partnership, Satyakam Sahoo, Co-founder of Global Trade Plaza, continued, "SGS is known all over the world for its quality control and we believe that this partnership will strengthen our reputation as well as services by ensuring that the traders and customers never enter a fraudulent deal and can safely continue to do business on our platform."

Speaking about the partnership with GTP, Sunil Yeole, Director - Connectivity & Products - Trade Facilitation Services, said, "With the spurt in ecommerce and online trade, security of online transactions and authenticity of the trade partners is the biggest challenge faced by online platforms. Increased incidences of fraud over online platforms impacts the customer confidence and trust towards ecommerce platforms. We are happy to work with Global Trade Plaza to extend our ValiTrade program that helps us to provide verified data, confirm authenticity of trade partners which helps to speed-up trade transactions worldwide and build customer trust."

Global Trade Plaza believes that this collaboration with SGS will help the company to continue to fulfil its vision of enabling quick and safe international trade and provide a favorable environment to boost the growth of small and medium-size players, who are able to provide authentic products and services. Global Trade Plaza supports small and medium enterprises on overall business strategy, pricing and helps them to scale up their operations through its platform. It also supports them in their marketing efforts with its in-house team of digital marketing, advertising, and SEO experts.

As a testament to Global Trade Plaza's customer-centric values, particularly in favour of small and medium-scale businesses, the platform has diverse subscription packages which can be customised as per the need of the customer and the operational capacity. This option to customise enables the business to expand gradually without breaking the bank while enjoying the premium services of the platform.

About SGS

SGS is a leading testing, inspection and certification company. It is recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. SGS's 97,000 employees operate a network of 2,650 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

About GTP

We are a pioneering global B2B marketplace in India. Our purpose as a leading B2B eCommerce marketplace is to assist our clients in making a profitable business and enhance the quality of supply chain management. Our aim includes making online B2B trade and export business effortless and streamlined for exporters and importers in India and across the globe. We provide a robust platform that encompasses an international B2B marketplace that has numerous active sellers and buyers from all over the world.

Contact Person: Satyakam Sahoo

Company: Global Trade Plaza

E-mail: support@globaltradeplaza.com

Website: https://www.globaltradeplaza.com/

