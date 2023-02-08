Anzeige
WKN: A2DJYT ISIN: SE0009242175 
Frankfurt
08.02.23
09:15 Uhr
3,875 Euro
+0,040
+1,04 %
GlobeNewswire
08.02.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, SeaTwirl TO3 (83/23)

At the request of SeaTwirl AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as
from February, 9, 2023. 



Security name: SeaTwirl AB TO3
-------------------------------
Short name:   STW TO3    
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019176157  
-------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  282885     
-------------------------------

Terms:  Two (2) warrant rights gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new  
     share in SeaTwirl AB.                         
     The subscription price corresponds to 70 percent of the volume-weighted
     average price of the Company's share during the period from May 18,  
     2023 to May 31, 2023. The subscription price may amount to a minimum 
     of the quota value of 1 SEK.                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscri 5 June, 2023 - 19 June, 2023                      
ption                                      
 period                                     
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   14 June, 2023                             
 tradin                                     
g day:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB Advisor phone number +46 8-5030 1550.
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.