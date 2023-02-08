Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, SeaTwirl TO3 (83/23)

At the request of SeaTwirl AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as from February, 9, 2023. Security name: SeaTwirl AB TO3 ------------------------------- Short name: STW TO3 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019176157 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 282885 ------------------------------- Terms: Two (2) warrant rights gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in SeaTwirl AB. The subscription price corresponds to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the period from May 18, 2023 to May 31, 2023. The subscription price may amount to a minimum of the quota value of 1 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscri 5 June, 2023 - 19 June, 2023 ption period : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 14 June, 2023 tradin g day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB Advisor phone number +46 8-5030 1550.