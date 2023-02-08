Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
WKN: 911443 ISIN: US9113631090 Ticker-Symbol: UR3 
Tradegate
08.02.23
15:33 Uhr
425,25 Euro
+0,05
+0,01 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED RENTALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED RENTALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
424,50426,8516:25
424,50427,0516:24
ACCESSWIRE
08.02.2023 | 16:14
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

United Rentals, Inc.: United Rentals Honored by Glassdoor as One of Best Places to Work in 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / United Rentals, Inc.

Originally published by Rental Equipment Register

By Michael Roth

United Rentals Inc., the world's largest equipment rental company, was selected for the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2023. Unlike other workplace awards, this award is based solely on the input of employees, who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor, a leader in job and company insights.

Continue reading here.

United Rentals, Inc., Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from United Rentals, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: United Rentals, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/united-rentals-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: United Rentals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738571/United-Rentals-Honored-by-Glassdoor-as-One-of-Best-Places-to-Work-in-2023

