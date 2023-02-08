United Rentals, Inc.: United Rentals Honored by Glassdoor as One of Best Places to Work in 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / United Rentals, Inc.

Originally published by Rental Equipment Register

By Michael Roth

United Rentals Inc., the world's largest equipment rental company, was selected for the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2023. Unlike other workplace awards, this award is based solely on the input of employees, who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor, a leader in job and company insights.

Continue reading here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from United Rentals, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: United Rentals, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/united-rentals-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: United Rentals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738571/United-Rentals-Honored-by-Glassdoor-as-One-of-Best-Places-to-Work-in-2023