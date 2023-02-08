Blue Harvest Fisheries Completes Purchase of New, Modern Groundfish Vessel

NEW BEDFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Blue Harvest Fisheries has completed the purchase of its newest, most modern groundfish vessel, the newly-christened Nobska. The new vessel is Blue Harvest's latest investment in its groundfish fleet, and represents the first step in implementing the company's plans for the future of its groundfish operations.

The Nobska, built in 2019 in Fairhaven, Massachusetts and originally known as the Francis Dawn, is one of the newest groundfish vessels currently operating in New England. It has several innovative features that allows it to land in-demand, premium groundfish. These include a state-of-the-art electronics system, and a slurry ice/vat system for the fish hold that allows the Nobska to keep groundfish fresher for longer, and to land a higher-quality product at the dock.

The Nobska is the first of Blue Harvest's new investments to upgrade its groundfish operations and will be the replacement for an older Blue Harvest vessel, also named the Nobska. The purchase is part of the company's strategy to assemble a new, modern fleet. By investing in newer vessels that can spend more days fishing every year, run more efficiently, and require less maintenance, Blue Harvest hopes to maintain its position as an innovator in the New England groundfish fishery.

Blue Harvest crew repainting the newly acquired fishing vessel Nobska, formerly the Francis Dawn

"We are excited for the opportunities that a new, modern vessel like the Nobska will provide for our groundfish operations," said Chip Wilson, CEO of Blue Harvest Fisheries. "We are committed to the long-term future of this fishery, and this purchase is the first step in our strategy to remain involved here in Massachusetts for years to come."

Originally based in Maine, the new Nobska will fish for groundfish in the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank, landing its catch in both New Bedford and Gloucester. Blue Harvest will be working with the Nobska's current captain, Aldie Leeman, who has been with the vessel since its initial launch and who brings decades of fishing experience to the company. Blue Harvest will also be working in the coming weeks to transfer the groundfish permit from the old Nobska to the new replacement vessel.



About Blue Harvest Fisheries

Blue Harvest Fisheries is a leading supplier of premium quality seafood sustainably harvested from MSC certified fisheries in the U.S. The company operates its own fleet of groundfish vessels as well as offload facilities in New Bedford and Fairhaven, MA and an SQF certified waterfront manufacturing facility in New Bedford, MA. The Blue Harvest Fisheries product line features haddock, ocean perch (Acadian redfish) and Atlantic pollock (saithe) as well as other groundfish harvested in the waters off New England. Blue Harvest Fisheries products are sold fresh and frozen to leading restaurants, wholesalers and distributors across the U.S. The company also offers custom processing and is a supplier of private label products to retailers and food service distributors.

Press Contact:

Robert Vanasse

Stove Boat Communications

(202) 333-2628

bob@stoveboat.com

SOURCE: Blue Harvest Fisheries

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738576/Blue-Harvest-Fisheries-Completes-Purchase-of-New-Modern-Groundfish-Vessel