Tongwei has revealed plans to set up a new polysilicon facility with a production capacity of 120,000 metric tons (MT) in Leshan, in China's Sichuan province.Tongwei said this week that it will invest CNY 6 billion ($896 million) in 120,000 MT of additional polysilicon capacity. The Chinese polysilicon and solar module producer signed an agreement with the municipal government of Leshan, Sichuan province, for the new production capacity. Construction on the new facility is scheduled to start by end of June, with commissioning scheduled for the end of 2024. Tongwei had 171,000 MT of polysilicon ...

