Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.02.2023 | 18:10
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Accruent LLC: Accruent Releases MC Kinetic Mobile CMMS Application

The application empowers maintenance teams to execute preventive maintenance, optimize operations, and utilize data effectively from anywhere, at any time

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to unify the built environment, today announced the release of MC Kinetic. The new offline mobile CMMS application strengthens the remote capabilities of the Maintenance Connection CMMS and empowers maintenance teams to execute work orders offline, avoid connectivity loss, eliminate silos, and maximize their mobile maintenance agility.

MC Kinetic helps users accomplish these goals with forward-thinking features like:

  • Offline capabilities
  • Geo-location mapping
  • Comprehensive work order management,
  • Cached workbenches and lists
  • Simplified inventory and parts management

"MC Kinetic is a particularly crucial tool in the maintenance landscape that we live in today," explains Israel Ortiz, Director of Product Management, Accruent. "Things like Industry 4.0 technologies, IoT, sensors, smartphones, the pandemic, and an increasingly digital-first workforce have fundamentally changed the way that teams operate on the plant floor. A truly mobile app is the best way to maintain efficiency and modernize operations in this data-driven world."

Additionally, since it is backed by Accruent's Maintenance Connection CMMS/EAM, MC Kinetic has robust functionalities needed to help teams plan, monitor, report, and optimize all maintenance activities. It's preventive maintenance in the palm of your hand.

ABOUT ACCRUENT

Accruent) is the world's leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment - spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London, and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

Contact: Barbara.ellis@accruent.com


Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.